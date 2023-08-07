Luxeed EH3 – new EV sedan from Chery-Huawei collaboration; E0X platform; 700 km range expected

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 August 2023 4:33 pm / 0 comments

Chengdong Yu, CEO of Huawei Smart Car Business Unit, has posted the first photo of the company’s new sedan that will be parked under a new brand called Luxeed. The project (codenamed EH3) is a collaboration effort involving Huawei and Chery, with the latter’s E0X platform underpinning the model that is expected to be launched sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Design-wise, the EH3 sports an SUV-like profile and bears a passing resemblance to the BYD Han. The electric vehicle (EV) also features a full-width light bar at front below its headlamps, retractable door handles, Brembo brakes and distinctive side mirrors.

You’ll also notice an array of sensors for Huawei ADS 2.0, which is the brand’s automated driving system. Altogether, there are 11 high-definition cameras, a LiDAR sensor, three millimetre-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic radars. According to CarNewsChina, the system can drive up to 200 km without manual intervention and is capable of navigating in cities or on highways.

Another feature of the EH3 is Huawei’s HarmonyOS 4, which is powered by a Qualcomm system-on-chip (SoC) to provide a wide range of multimedia options. The infotainment system is highly compatible with Huawei’s consumer electronics (phones, laptops, etc.) and you’ll even be able to connect and pilot a drone through the display.

Technical details aren’t available just yet, but the use of Chery’s E0X platform suggests it will have an 800-volt electrical architecture, a dual-motor powertrain and a CATL-supplied battery for up to 700 km of range. Pricing of the EH3 is expected to start from 200,000 yuan (RM126,790).

