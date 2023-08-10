Cadillac Escalade IQ debuts – brand’s first EV SUV with 724 km range, 750 hp/1,064 Nm dual-motor AWD

In Cadillac, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 10 August 2023 6:45 pm / 0 comments

Cadillac has unveiled the Escalade IQ, the brand’s first all-electric SUV that will emerge for the 2025 model year. This is the first full-size SUV to be built on the General Motors Ultium platform for EVs that supports the use of an 800-volt electrical architecture.

Large in more ways than one, the Escalade IQ measures 5,697 mm long, 2,167 mm wide with mirrors folded (2,389 mm wide including mirrors open) and 1,934 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,460 mm, and track widths of 1,745 mm front and rear.

For comparison, the combustion-engined fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade measures 5,382 mm long (5,766 mm for the ESV) with a 3,071 mm wheelbase (3,407 mm), 2,059 mm wide and 1,936 mm (1,942 mm) tall with track widths of 1,737 mm and 1,730 mm front and rear, respectively.

Motive power comes from a pair of permanent-magnet electric motors that produce up to 750 hp and 1,064 Nm of torque, fed by a 200 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 450 miles or 724 km of range, according to Cadillac internal estimates.

The aforementioned 800-volt architecture could be shared with company stablemate the Hummer EV, which takes a maximum charge rate of 350 kW DC, and the Escalade IQ is claimed to gain 100 miles (160 km) of range in 10 minutes, matching the Hummer EV’s fast-charging capabilities.

In terms of accelerative performance, the Escalade IQ will do the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint in under five seconds based on Cadillac’s estimate, while towing capacity is an estimated 8,000 pounds or 3.6 tonnes.

Rolling stock for the Escalade IQ is a set of 24-inch alloy wheels shod in 35-inch tyres, while its adaptive air suspension and Magnetic Ride Control aim to isolate its occupants from adverse road surfaces.

The adaptive air suspension can lower the vehicle by up to 50 mm or raise it by 25 mm, and is complemented by additional chassis features including four-wheel steer, Cadillac Arrival Mode and Low Ride Mode.

Cadillac Arrival Mode is a function of the four-wheel steer capability, which enables the Escalade IQ to move diagonally such as when entering or exiting a tight space “while making a statement,” says Cadillac. Meanwhile, Low Ride Mode enables the vehicle to be driven at low speeds with the suspension fully lowered.

Inside, grabbing the limelight is the 55-inch wide curved screen that spans the width of the dashboard, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform that offers Google built-in, with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play.

Just behind, the second row can be specified with an executive seating package that brings stowable tray tables, 12.6-inch personal screens, command centre screen, dual wireless phone charging pads, USB-C and HDMI ports, massage functions and headrest-mounted speakers.

Audio systems can be up to a 40-speaker AKG Studio Reference system when specified with the Executive Second Row package, while 36-speaker Studio Reference and 19-speaker Studio sound systems from the audio brand are also offered.

For driver assistance systems, the Escalade IQ gets a suite that includes Blind Zone Steering Assist, which makes a “brief, firm turn of the steering wheel” when a potential crash with a vehicle in an adjacent lane is imminent.

The vehicle also gets Intersection AEB, front pedestrian and cyclist AEB, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist and a surround vision camera suite. The Escalade IQ also gets Super Cruise for hands-free driving on a selection of road in North America.

Production of the Cadillac Escalade IQ begins in the summer of 2024 for the 2025 model year at the General Motors Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Centre in Michigan, and pricing for the Escalade IQ will start from US$130,000 (RM594,282) in the United States.

