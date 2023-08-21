2024 Mercedes-AMG GT – 2nd-gen is larger, has AWD, optional 2+2 seats; 4.0L V8 up to 585 PS and 800 Nm

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 21 August 2023 3:09 pm / 0 comments

Here it is, the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. Redesigned from the ground up, the latest GT see plenty of changes, with the most significant being the adoption of all-wheel drive powertrains. These come in two flavours, including the GT55 4Matic+ and GT63 4Matic+, both of which feature a M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8.

The former serves up 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 700 Nm of torque from 2,250 to 4,500 rpm, while the GT63 4Matic+ packs 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 800 Nm from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm.

The engines are paired with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission with a wet multi-disc start-off clutch, which replaces the previous dual-clutch gearbox. Also new is the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system (up to 50:50 torque split), meaning the GT is no longer a rear-wheel drive sports car.

Performance-wise, the GT55 will get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 295 km/h. For reference, the base GT of the previous generation had more horsepower at 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW), is faster accelerating (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and has a higher top speed (314 km/h).

As for the GT63, it needs just 3.2 seconds to complete the century sprint and it will max out at 315 km/h. The previous GT R and GT R Pro with the same horsepower count needed 3.6 seconds and managed 319 km/h.

The GT comes with double wishbones front and rear as well as AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers on the GT55. The GT63 gets the more advanced AMG Active Ride Control setup that adds semi-active anti-roll stabilisation via hydraulics, which also enables the front axle to be lifted by 30 mm to clear speed bumps.

Other driving-related goodies are a rear axle locking differential as standard, rear-axle steering (up to 2.5 degrees) and AMG compound brake system: front 390 mm discs with six-piston aluminium fixed calipers and rear 360 mm discs with single-piston aluminium floating caliper.

It should be noted that the engine line-up is pretty much identical to what’s available for the seventh-generation SL roadster, which the latest GT shares its platform with. In fact, the two models come with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, with the GT being available with a 2+2 seating layout, so it’s no longer purely a two-seater.

The GT is the bigger car when compared to the SL, measuring in at 4,728 mm long (vs the SL’s 4,705 mm) and 1,984 mm wide (vs the SL’s 1,915 mm). It also has a slightly lower overall height of 1,354 mm instead of 1,359 mm. It goes without saying the new GT is larger than the previous one: by 182 mm in length, by 45 mm in width, by 66 mm in height and 70 mm in wheelbase.

Despite the increased dimensions, the German carmaker managed retain most of the hallmark design cues the original GT was known for. These include a long bonnet, muscular haunches, short overhangs and cab-rearward profile.

While the general shape appears somewhat familiar at first glance, there are distinctive elements that identify this as the new model as well as differentiating it from the SL. These include the headlamps with three “light dots” that are less angular than they are on the SL, and the AMG-specific grille is a lot more prominent with its deep and wide design. In keeping with the previous GT, the taillights are slimly shaped, and they carry the same lighting signature as the DRLs at the front.

Quad exhausts are typical of the GT and are retained, but the trim just above it has been restyled so they blend into the number plate recess while emphasising the reflectors. As part of the aero package, there’s also an expressive rear diffuser and an active rear wing (five different angular positions available at speeds above 80 km/h) and an underbody element that lowers by around 40 mm at a speed of 80 km/h.

Those with deeper pockets can also option an expanded aero package that adds flics on the outer air intakes and on the wheel arches, along with side flics on the rear apron, a larger diffuser and a fixed rear wing, all of which reduces lift and promote downforce.

Inside, the GT shares the same dashboard layout with the SL, with the centrepiece being an 11.9-inch touchscreen that is part of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). The infotainment system comes with AMG-specific content for the digital instrument cluster as well as menu items such as AMG Performance and AMG Track Pace.

Other equipment mentioned include AMG sports seats, an AMG Performance steering wheel, the AMG Dynamics system with six modes, AMG Dynamic Select drive programmes and a wide range of driver assistance systems,

According to the company, the GT with the optional 2+2 seats can accommodate people up to 1.5 metres tall in the back, and if more boot space is needed, the rear seats can be folded down – an Easy Pack tailgate with hands-free access is also included.

There you have it, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT. What do you think of it? Is it a major improvement over its predecessor? Share your thoughts about it in the comments below.

