MBSJ saman offer of RM10 flat rate from Oct till Dec 31

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 August 2023 12:12 pm / 0 comments

MBSJ will soon have a saman offer campaign where selected parking and traffic compounds can be written off for just RM10. The three-month campaign will start on October 1 and will end on December 31.

“In conjunction with MBSJ’s third anniversary of attaining city status on October 20, we will be having a RM10 flat rate offer for selected parking and traffic compounds. The payment for these compounds will be done through existing apps and online, such as Smart Selangor app,” said Subang Jaya mayor Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim, reported by The Star.

The RM10 flat rate offer is applicable for selected offences under the council’s Road Transport (Parking Allocation) Order 2007, with six exceptions. The exceptions include offences that involve towing of vehicles, use of parking spots for the disabled, abandoned vehicles, and obstruction by heavy vehicles.

Will this be a yearly affair then? “This offer will be given on a case by case basis, not necessarily every year. We want to encourage a society that obeys the law, and not one that pays compounds only when there is a discount,” Mohd Fauzi told reporters after chairing MBSJ’s full board meeting on Tuesday.

This is a great opportunity to wipe the saman slate clean.

