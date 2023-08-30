Perodua planning local assembly of EVs, working to enhance vendors’ capability in making EV-related parts

In Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 30 August 2023 10:21 am / 12 comments

Perodua is set to assemble electric vehicles, and the national automaker is looking at ways to introduce EVs to the mass market, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahamad said according to The Edge, adding that these EVs have to be affordable for most Malaysians.

“We believe that being on the electric vehicle bandwagon is not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’, as the government has already set its KPIs on electric vehicles,” the Perodua president and CEO said in response to the publication.

“To overcome this, we are actively working to bridge this gap with the full support of our partners. We are confident that we will be able to produce something in the near future,” he continued.

“To this end, we are looking at a variety of ways to bring the Malaysian automotive ecosystem up to speed on how to produce the car and deliver it to the mass market by enhancing our vendors’ capability in producing EV-related parts,” he said.

Zainal said that at the moment, Perodua sees EVs as being complementary to internal combustion-engined (ICE) vehicles, however the automaker thinks that EVs will play a greater role in the local automotive industry as the Malaysian government has pledged its commitment to the carbon neutrality agenda by 2030, The Edge wrote.

Several factors are at play, said Zainal, and the first of these is price, for which the government has taken steps to offer incentives for increased uptake of EVs. This then provides a “good litmus test” for the charging infrastructure, and while EV chargers are available in big cities, these facilities are still scarce in rural areas, which make it difficult for EV users to travel beyond urban areas, he said.

At the beginning of 2022, Perodua had forecast that fully electric vehicles would comprise just 5% of the nation’s total industry volume in 2030, compared to the government’s forecast of 15% for the segment.

Given the small proportion of vehicles that Perodua has forecast to be EVs by that time, hybrids will likely take the lion’s share of electrified vehicles in Malaysia, and on that front the national carmaker offered the Ativa Hybid on a subscription basis last September, albeit capped to 300 subscribers.

Perodua also offered a glimpse into its full-EV future with the EMO (Electric Motion Online) design study, a BEV concept of a Myvi-sized hatchback that offers up to 350 km of range, and 200 kW DC fast charging to gain 80% of charge in 20 minutes.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.