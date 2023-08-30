Perodua planning local assembly of EVs, working to enhance vendors’ capability in making EV-related parts

Perodua is set to assemble electric vehicles, and the national automaker is looking at ways to introduce EVs to the mass market, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahamad said according to The Edge, adding that these EVs have to be affordable for most Malaysians.
“We believe that being on the electric vehicle bandwagon is not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’, as the government has already set its KPIs on electric vehicles,” the Perodua president and CEO said in response to the publication.
“To overcome this, we are actively working to bridge this gap with the full support of our partners. We are confident that we will be able to produce something in the near future,” he continued.
“To this end, we are looking at a variety of ways to bring the Malaysian automotive ecosystem up to speed on how to produce the car and deliver it to the mass market by enhancing our vendors’ capability in producing EV-related parts,” he said.
Zainal said that at the moment, Perodua sees EVs as being complementary to internal combustion-engined (ICE) vehicles, however the automaker thinks that EVs will play a greater role in the local automotive industry as the Malaysian government has pledged its commitment to the carbon neutrality agenda by 2030, The Edge wrote.
Several factors are at play, said Zainal, and the first of these is price, for which the government has taken steps to offer incentives for increased uptake of EVs. This then provides a “good litmus test” for the charging infrastructure, and while EV chargers are available in big cities, these facilities are still scarce in rural areas, which make it difficult for EV users to travel beyond urban areas, he said.
At the beginning of 2022, Perodua had forecast that fully electric vehicles would comprise just 5% of the nation’s total industry volume in 2030, compared to the government’s forecast of 15% for the segment.
Given the small proportion of vehicles that Perodua has forecast to be EVs by that time, hybrids will likely take the lion’s share of electrified vehicles in Malaysia, and on that front the national carmaker offered the Ativa Hybid on a subscription basis last September, albeit capped to 300 subscribers.
Perodua also offered a glimpse into its full-EV future with the EMO (Electric Motion Online) design study, a BEV concept of a Myvi-sized hatchback that offers up to 350 km of range, and 200 kW DC fast charging to gain 80% of charge in 20 minutes.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
BEV is significantly less parts than ICE
P2 should be able to push through
weighing Toyota/Daihatsu tech
Is volume game anyway
True, but it takes time to get local vendors to manufacture & supply the components in order to remain “Local manufacturer” status for the end product.
Just close it down so we can direct get cheap EVs. Right now this useless gomen EV plan is only for the rich.
If it gets closed down, approximately 11,500 people will be jobless. Are you going to help them find other jobs?
115000 if they got talent, they will find better new jobs.
Stop manja-manja national car projects who is a curse to local consumers.
They can buy cheap Proton EV and work as Grab drivers. Make more money than as a P2 slave.
Well since Sime Darby have all this company under their belt (especially non-Japanese) how hard is it to find EV suppliers or they don’t even have any technical expertise just Ali-Baba bringing in their cars to sell here.
Sime Darby
1. BMW
2. BYD
3. Ford
4. Hyundai/Inokom
5. Jaguar
6. Land Rover
7. Mini
8. Porsche
9. Volvo
UMW
1. Daihatsu
2. Hino
3. Lexus
4. Perodua
5. Toyota
Cepatlar kawan. Sebab kamu lembab, kereta EV lain tak boleh dijual dibawah RM100K di Malaysia. Nampaknya kena remove RM100K capping baru korang boleh laju sikit.
I wonder if the 100k barrier will be extended to protect if the local P1 and P2 failed to push out EVs for the stated time.
kereta nasional dah biasa lembab dan malas macam lembu. sebab dah biasa dimanja-manja kan kerajaan. kalau minta bersaing secara adil dengan syarikat kereta lain (yang jauh lebih muda) aku rasa pun kereta nasional kita tak dapat bersaing. itu lah betapa besarnya jurang perbezaan antara kita dgn mereka. JANGAN JADI JAGUH KAMPONG SAJA.
Already being remove Neta will sell at Rm79k by next month. Watch for it…. More below 100k will be coming esp BYD seagull…… Govt is pushing for more EV on the road. Perodua already taken over by Sime Darby
“…by enhancing our vendors’ capability in producing EV-related parts,” he said.”
Instead, you should enhance your own capability in your vendor selection process. Masalah oil filter dah lebih setahun tak settle-settle lagi.