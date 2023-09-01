In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 September 2023 9:36 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that PRA and VLG are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Penang’s latest running number series is ‘PRA’, and it’s open for tender tomorrow, September 2. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on September 6. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the WP Kuala Lumpur series ‘VLG’. The bidding period will start today, September 1 and will close at 10pm on September 5. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Looks like Penang has completed the PQx series and PRx is in. Looking forward to anything? Soon, there will be an influx of PRCs in the state! PRA is PRE in BM, while PRN/PRU have been in the news lately – elections. Watch guys, have you seen the latest digital Tissot PRX? Weird right?

