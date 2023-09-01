Polestones 01 debuts – range-extended off-roader EV; 476 PS dual motor; up to 1,113 km range; from RM230k

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 September 2023 12:06 pm / 2 comments

Polestones Automobile (not to be confused with Polestar) has unveiled its first model called the 01, which is an off-roader designed by Pininfarina. According to CarNewsChina, Polestones is a startup owned by Rox Motor and the 01 will be contract manufactured by Beijing Automobile Works (BAW).

The Polestones 01 boast a boxy design that reminds us of the latest Land Rover Defender 130, albeit with T-shaped lighting elements front and rear to give it a distinctive look. It’s also similar in size to the Defender, measuring in at 5,050 mm long with a six-seat configuration or 5,295 mm as a seven-seater, 1,980 mm wide, 1,869 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 3,010 mm.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find a large touchscreen dominating the simple dashboard, accompanied by a digital instrument cluster and what appears to the wireless phone charging pads set below slim air vents. Most vehicle functions are accessed via the touchscreen, clearing up the centre console that accommodates the gear selector, cupholders and some stowage.

The second row gets two captain chairs and a display that folds down from the ceiling, with other amenities being heating and massage functions as well as a large panoramic glass roof. The 01 also comes with unique features that are perfect for camping, as a small kitchen area has been incorporated into the tailgate.

Judging by the photos, the tailgate has a water dispenser, an induction cooker, lighting and some space to store cutlery and crockery. With these items tucked into the tailgate, there’s room to store an entire kayak with the seats folded down. There’s even an integrated gazebo that can be assembled in a matter of minutes.

As for the powertrain, the 01 is range-extended electric vehicle (EV) that comes with a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four engine acting as a generator for a CATL-supplied battery pack with an energy capacity of 56 kWh. On its own, the battery provides a range of up to 235 km following the CLTC standard, which rises to 1,113 km with the engine doing range extender duties.

The battery powers a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – that provide a total system output of 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 740 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.5 seconds.

Completing the range-extended, camping-ready off-roader is a suite of sensors that enable a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that will apparently be improved with future software updates. The range of sensors include a roof-mounted LiDAR system from Hesai Technology, which is claimed to the first solid-state unit (no spinning mechanical components) fitted to a production car, with all its components integrated into a single chip.

The standard sensor suite is comprised of six cameras, five millimeter-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, while an advanced version comes with dual Nvidia Orin X chips, one roof LiDAR, two side LiDARs, 12 cameras, five millimeter-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

In terms of pricing, the six-seater goes for 359,900 yuan (RM229,875), while the seven-seater is offered at 349,900 yuan (RM223,488). Buyers who confirm a purchase before mid-November will get additional perks such as a service package and a voucher to add on options.

