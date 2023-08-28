Polestar to work with Mobileye autonomous driving tech in Polestar 4 EV; China deliveries by end of 2023

In Cars, International News, Polestar, Technology / By Mick Chan / 28 August 2023 12:28 pm / 0 comments

Polestar will be working with Mobileye for the Polestar 4 to become the first production vehicle to feature Mobileye Chauffeur autonomous driving technology, which will be integrated with ECarX and will also have potential application in future Polestar vehicles.

When launched “in coming years,” Chauffeur is expected to offer eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways, along with eyes-on driving in other environments, Polestar stated. The Polestar 4 offers Mobileye SuperVision-based advanced driver assistance systems from the outset, providing the basis for the Mobileye Chauffeur technology.

The Polestar 4 made its debut in April this year, packing a 102 kWh battery that will power single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD variants; the dual-motor version is rated for a battery range of 560 km on the WLTP testing standard, while the single-motor RWD is rated for a “preliminary range target of up to 600 km” as of the models’ debut.

Powertrains for the Polestar 4 offer up to 544 hp and 686 Nm of torque in dual-motor guise, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds, the quickest of any production Polestar to date, while the single-motor RWD variant outputs 272 hp and 343 Nm. All versions support up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging, and the electric coupé-SUV features bi-directional charging for vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability for external electrical devices to be powered by the vehicle.

Notably featuring a solid panel where a glass screen would normally be on most passenger vehicles, the Polestar 4 is an SUV-coupé that employs a full-length glass roof that stretches rearwards beyond the heads of the rear-seat passengers for a “unique interior ambience,” says Polestar.

Here, rearward visibility is provided by a high-definition display screen showing a video feed from the roof-mounted rear-view camera. Measuring 4,839 mm long, 2,139 mm wide and 1,544 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,999 mm, the Polestar 4 is sized between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3.

