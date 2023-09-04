Mercedes-Benz g-Class confirmed – baby G-Class coming in a few years’ time; EQG to debut in 2024

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 4 September 2023 4:36 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept CLA Class at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich, but that’s not all the German carmaker had in store during the event. Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius also announced that a smaller G-Class is on its way and dropped a teaser for the all-new model.

In an interview with CNBC, Kallenius said, “we have something in store for G fans around the world. Actually, tonight we are going to announce that there will be a ‘Little G’. So, kind of the daughter or son of the ‘Big G’ is also going to come to G fans around the world in a few years from now.”

A teaser shared by Auto Express shows the outline of the smaller luxury off-roader, which will have a boxy shape similar to its larger sibling. It is also referred to as the g-Class rather the G-Class to reflect its size.

The g-Class will be offered with a pure electric powertrain, likely with technology shared with the upcoming EQG. On that mention, the EQG is currently in concept form and will be revealed in production guise next year.

