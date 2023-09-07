Subang Car-Free Morning happening this Sun, Sept 10

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2023 12:38 pm / 0 comments

MBSJ has announced that the next Hari Tanpa Kenderaan Subang Jaya, or Subang Car-Free Morning, will be happening this Sunday, September 10. The event will start at 7am and will go on till 11am.

As usual, Subang Car-Free Morning will be happening on the boulevard in front of Subang Parade and Aeon Big in SS15. In previous editions, a part of Jalan Kemajuan Subang was closed to vehicles, from the Jengka intersection to the Persiaran Kewajipan intersection.

Previously, Jalan SS16/1 was also closed to form a loop around the Subang Parade, Aeon Big and Mesiniaga row of buildings. However, this road was still be passable to traffic, shared between the event and vehicles.

MBSJ has suggested three parking locations – Subang Parade, Aeon Big and along Jalan SS15/1A. If you choose the latter, do not obstruct traffic or block the entrance of the houses. Basically, park at legal parking lots.

Activities for this round will include street soccer, Pasar Karloot, archery, free health and eye checks, mobile ECG test, mobile payment counter, reflexology, PDRM’s K9 unit demo, dengue awareness and an eco free market, among other things. This month’s edition will also incorporate a Merdeka/Malaysia Day parade that will see participation from government agencies and the private sector.

