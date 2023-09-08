PLUS Seremban R&R Petron station closed, use Shell

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2023 9:39 am / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petron station at the Seremban R&R (northbound) will be temporarily closed for maintenance works.

The Seremban R&R (northbound) Petronas was closed yesterday (September 8) and will remain shuttered for an indefinite period. Note that this closure is specifically for the Petron station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open.

If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this Petron, you can temporarily use the Shell station at the same R&R. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

