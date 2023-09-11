Petron PLUS Seremban Northbound now re-opened

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 11 2023 1:40 pm

Good news for motorists plying the PLUS highway in the Seremban area, particularly in the northbound direction, as the previously closed Petron RSA Seremban Northbound service station has re-opened as of this morning.

The service station was announced at the time to be closed indefinitely for maintenance works. This closure has been for the Petron station specifically, while the Seremban (Northbound) R&R remained open throughout.

As always, ensure your vehicle is in optimum health, and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel, as well as to replenish any necessities for your journey.

