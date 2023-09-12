Volkswagen ID.X Performance – 558 PS dual-motor AWD concept based on ID.7 EV, with sportier styling

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / September 12 2023 5:36 pm

Volkswagen has shown the ID.X performance, a concept car based on the ID.7 fastback flagship of the fully electric ID range.

Shown at the enthusiast-organised ID. Treffen in Locarno, Switzerland, the ID.X Performance was presented by head of MEB technology Andreas Reckewerth as a showcase of performance car styling elements on the lines of the ID.7. “It was clear to us that we wanted to base our new show car on the ID.7 and that we would focus on enhancing the performance. In this way we can show what is possible,” Reckewerth said.

The sporting slant of the ID.X Performance sees the lowering of the car by 60 mm with “especially stiff springs”, with toe increased by 80 mm, says Volkswagen. Rolling stock for this sport-styled concept is a set of 20-inch centre-locking alloy wheels, shod in 265-section racing tyres. Carbon-fibre is used for the front splitter and rear diffuser, along with the rear wing.

Inside, the ID.X Performance gets carbon-fibre front bucket seats, while red accents offer a sportier aesthetic to the interior of the ID.7 which this car is based on, and perhaps more than a passing nod to the brand’s heritage of GTI-branded combustion engined cars.

There’s also added go to pair with the sportier styling on show, as the ID.X Performance gets an additional motor – for the front axle – to join the permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle that outputs 286 PS and 550 Nm on the regular ID.7. Drive torque in the ID.X Performance is controlled by the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which also handles the rear differential lock and is controlled via the central screen.

The additional front motor is an asynchronous motor which Volkswagen says offers short-time overload capability and particularly low drag losses, and combined the dual-motor powertrain outputs 558 PS with its boost function.

According to Volkswagen, the drive battery in the ID.X Performance ‘permits high continuous power output’ and short charging times courtesy of a charging capacity of up to 200 kW; its total battery capacity was unspecified, though the manufacturer has said previously that the ID.7 has a maximum range of around 700 km.

The ID.7 – that this ID.X Performance is based on – was unveiled at the at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier in January this year, measuring nearly five metres long with a wheelbase of 2.97 metres, or 184 mm longer than that of the B8 Passat. Its sloping shape contributes to its drag coefficient of around 0.23, aiding its aforementioned battery range of around 700 km.

GALLERY: Volkswagen ID.7

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.