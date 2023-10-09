Johor Darul Ta’zim to compete in two-wheel racing

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 9 2023 12:14 pm

Hafizh Syahrin (left) and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim

In a social media post Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor, announced plans for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to enter motorcycle racing. Seen in a photo with Malaysian racer Hafizh Syahrin who currently races for Petronas MIE Racing Honda, the post said JDT Racing Team would be coming soon.

From unnamed sources, plans are for JDT to compete in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in the 2024 racing season. This is seen as a stepping stone for JDT to enter the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), in which Hafizh currently competes.

No news on the role Hafizh is to play in JDT Racing Team, whether as rider or in a management role. JDT is more famously known for its Johor Darul Ta’zim FC championship winning football team, also known as Southern Tigers.

