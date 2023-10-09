Johor Darul Ta’zim to compete in two-wheel racing

In a social media post Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor, announced plans for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to enter motorcycle racing. Seen in a photo with Malaysian racer Hafizh Syahrin who currently races for Petronas MIE Racing Honda, the post said JDT Racing Team would be coming soon.
From unnamed sources, plans are for JDT to compete in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in the 2024 racing season. This is seen as a stepping stone for JDT to enter the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), in which Hafizh currently competes.
No news on the role Hafizh is to play in JDT Racing Team, whether as rider or in a management role. JDT is more famously known for its Johor Darul Ta’zim FC championship winning football team, also known as Southern Tigers.
Comments
This is an automotive website, but when talking about JDT, there is only mention of the JDT football team?
JDT for quite sometime has its own GT racing team, the Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) team. JMR races in FANATEC GT World Challenge in both Australia and Asia, fielding Mercedes-AMG GT3 race cars for Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim.
PS. I bet as usual paultan writers without any sense of moral obligations will just edit their article and add this information without even saying thanks to the tipper.
i dont see any reason to edit, kau meroyan apa sebenarnya