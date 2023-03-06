In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 March 2023 12:53 pm / 0 comments

A reasonable beginning to the season for Petronas MIE Racing Honda in the 2023 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) second round in Mandalika, Indonesia, over the weekend. In the WSBK 1000 class, Hafizh Syahrin garnered two points, his first of the season, despite both Race 1 and Race 2 being red flagged due to crashes.

In the World Supersport (WSSP) class, Adam Norrodin handily beat team mate Tarran Mackenzie by one position, gaining himself four points over the weekend. This brings his SSP riders’ championship total to nine, adding to the five points Adam won in the Australian round of WSBK.

Both Malaysian racers are riding for Petronas MIE Racing Honda, with the national oil company having signed on to sponsor the team for the 2023 racing season. Action moves to Europe on the weekend of April 21 to 23 at the TT Assen circuit in the Netherlands.