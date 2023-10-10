Flash floods hit certain areas in KL, heavy traffic

Posted in Local News / By Paul Tan / October 10 2023 6:39 pm

Flash floods have come about in certain areas of the Klang Valley following a thunderstorm earlier this evening. The KL information department tweeted that various areas are expected to experience slow traffic as a result of the sudden and intense rain which has caused flash floods.

The affected roads are the following:

Jalan Damansara

Jalan Kuching

Jalan Travers

Jalan Pudu

Jalan Pantai Baharu

Jalan Raja Chulan

Jalan Parlimen

Sultan Iskandar Highway

Jalan Maarof

Jalan Pahang

Jalan Kepong

As such, if the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

