Neta V – official launch in Malaysia on October 25, pricing for EV to be announced; under RM100k?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Neta / By Anthony Lim / October 16 2023 10:43 am

Following its first appearance back in May, the Neta V is set to be officially launched in Malaysia next week, as indicated by a post on Neta Auto Malaysia’s Facebook page. The all-electric offering will be launched on October 25 at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.

The official debut of the Neta V will also confirm the selling price of the EV, which was initially listed at RM99,800 when the vehicle was previewed back in May, with a RM10k cash rebate bringing the price down to RM89.900. In August, a price tag of RM79,800 was stated for it on a display card at a mall roadshow.

However, local distributor Intro Synergy said that the stated pricing was a mistake on the part of the dealer, and that the actual price of the Neta V would only be officially announced when the car was officially launched.

It’ll be interesting to see if the price of the Neta V will dip under RM100k. Technically, it shouldn’t, because no imported BEV with a floor price under RM100,000 can be sold in Malaysia until the end of 2025.

This is a condition specifically imposed on imported EVs by the government, as detailed under the ministry of investment, trade and industry’s (MITI) guidelines on franchise approved permit (AP) requirements for 2023. The company can of course offer rebates to buyers to offset the final pricing, so we’ll know soon enough.

The Neta V sports a front-mounted electric motor rated at 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 150 Nm of torque. The carmaker quotes a 0-50 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 120 km/h. A CATL-sourced ternary lithium battery with an energy capacity of 38.54 kWh offers a range of 380 km following the NEDC standard.

The EV supports AC charging (Type 2) at a max of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours. It can also do DC fast charging (CCS2) at 100 kW to get the battery from a 30-80% state of charge in just 30 minutes.

In August, Hozon Auto announced a facelift for the Neta V in China, and renamed as the Aya for that market. The minor refresh has also brought about a reduction in pricing.

