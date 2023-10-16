No more Datuk emblems on cars! Sultan Pahang says award recipients must not display crests on vehicles

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 16 2023 9:39 am

The Sultan of Pahang, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who is also the current king, has reminded recipients of the state’s honours and titles to not display the emblems on their vehicles.

This means that those who continue to have ‘DIMP’ crests on their cars will be stopped by police and have action taken against them under the Pahang Emblems, Titles or Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 2017.

The reminder was issued by Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman on Saturday, and he added that those who commit an offence under the enactment will have their awards or medals revoked. Those found using fake titles will also be charged.

IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain took note of the decree. “Under this section, no one except with written permission by the Sultan can display or affix any item that contains title emblems or awards or replicas of the awards on any vehicle. Action can be taken in accordance with this enactment if any vehicles still display the emblems,” he said in a statement, reported by Bernama.

With this, one of the main reasons why many want to be a Datuk in the first place – to show off – is now illegal. Will the other state rulers also declare the same?

