Works Minister inspects danger spot on Kg Pandan flyover, temp repair on joint that caused riders to fall

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 16 2023 9:37 am

A temporary repair on the expansion joint that caused motorcyclists to crash has been performed. This follows viral news of motorcyclists falling through no fault of their own on a dangerous stretch of flyover near the Kampung Pandan roundabout entering the Maju Expressway (MEX) and MyTown flyover.

In a social media post, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the hole in longitudinal bridge expansion joint has been temporarily repaired by City Hall (DBKL). The joint in the flyover was constructed for a road widening project under the purview of City Hall and does not fall under the Limit of Maintenance Responsibilities (LMR) of MEX.

According to Linggi, an investigation revealed the damaged longitudinal bridge joint caused motorcyclists to skid and fall. At the time of writing, the hole in the expansion joint has been covered with concrete by DBKL.

The long term solution requires replacement of the expansion joint as well as remedial work. The Selangor Works Department (JKR) will prepare a cost estimate and forward an application within a week to the Road Facility Repair Department (CSFJ) and JKR for an allocation to repair the bridge structure and expansion joint.

After a discussion between JKR, the Highway Authority (LLM) and MEX, Linggi instructed an in-depth discussion be held with City Hall to resolve the issue of the longitudinal bridge joint. At another location on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), another faulty expansion joint has caused mishaps.

At the onsite inspection on the same day Linggi called for immediate action. Pothole patching was carried out by the developer and JKR Gombak with Linggi saying any issue with potholes or road traffic should not be taken lightly as this is an issue involving human lives and safety.

It should be noted a temporary repair using concrete affects the expansion and contraction of the joint. Expansion joints are a necessary feature in the construction of bridges and flyovers but these are usually set perpendicular to the road direction and not parallel.

