UMWT teases new Toyota Alphard, launch on Oct 23

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / October 21 2023 12:38 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has just released teaser images on its social media, showing the new Toyota Alphard with the caption ‘Luxury You Deserve’ and the launch date of the luxury MPV, which is October 23. That’s next Monday.

The fourth-generation Alphard’s arrival is not a surprise, as UMWT opened order books for it and twin sister Vellfire back in July. We’re getting the Alphard in Executive Lounge form, powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with 278 PS and 430 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 3,600 rpm. The T24A-FTS engine is paired to a Direct Shift eight-speed conventional automatic transmission.

This turbo engine replaces the 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine from the previous AH30 generation. The four-pot will save you road tax, has higher power and torque, and comes with a gearbox with two extra speeds, so it’s a win in every department. Interestingly, you can’t get an Alphard in Japan with the turbo engine – it’s either hybrid or 2.5L NA there.

Click to enlarge price list

The 2.5L NA engine will power our Vellfire, the Alphard’s sportier sister that has always been positioned lower by UMWT. The long-serving 2AR-FE engine makes 182 PS/235 Nm and is paired to a Super CVT-i with seven virtual speeds.

The Vellfire 2.5’s estimated price revealed during the open for booking announcement is RM438,000, with the Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge priced exactly RM100k more at RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance. More on the latest edition of Malaysia’s favourite luxury car here, and stay tuned for full details from the launch.

