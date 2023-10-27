2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Editions seen at the Japan Mobility Show

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 27 2023 1:43 pm

2024 Kawasaki ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition

Seen at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo were the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Editions. The 40th Anniversary Edition livery – the colours are taken from the ZXR-750, called the ZX-7 in the US market – also adorns other models in the Ninja range, the ZX-6R and ZX-14R.

The special commemorative livery evokes Kawasaki’s racing colours of the 1990s, the famous Kawasaki lime green, blue and white. Additionally there is a special “40 Years Ninja” decal adorning the fuel tank, complete with championship laurels.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-10R 40th Anniversary Edition

Also on display was the bike that started off the entire Ninja family of motorcycles from Kawasaki, the original GPz900R Ninja. For those who may not know, the Kawasaki lime green/white/blue livery was made famous on the original ZX-7RR, Kawasaki’s 749 cc, inline-four race bike.

The ZX-7R was campaigned successfully by Eric Bostrom, Doug Chandler and Scott Russell in the AMA Superbike Championship for the 1990, 1992, 1996 and 1997 seasons under Team Muzzy. Back in 2021, Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) showed a pair of Kawasaki ZX-10Rs dressed in Kawasaki’s classic racing colours.

1984 Kawasaki GPz900R Ninja

Slated as 2024 models, Kawasaki says the 40th Anniversary Ninjas will remain mechanically and electronically unchanged from the standard catalogue versions. The Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R, and Ninja ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Editions will get silver-painted frames and swingarms, while gold fork outer tubes on the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R resemble the units used on the racing superbike and supersports.

For Malaysia, the current Kawasaki sports bike lineup includes the recently released ZX-25R SE as well as the Ninja 250 and Ninja 650. For the litre class, Kawasaki Malaysia brings in the ZX-10R superbike and Ninja 1000SX sports-tourer.

GALLERY: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th Anniversary

