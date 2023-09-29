2023 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Singapore debut, RM98,773

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 29 2023 7:40 am

While Malaysia has the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-25R with its RM33,900 price tag, neighbouring Singapore now gets the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-4RR, priced at S$18,000 Singapore dollars (RM61,948). With the current Singapore Certificate of Entitlement (COE) fee of S$10,700 (RM36824), this brings the sales price of the ZX-4RR to S$28,700 (RM98,773) and paultan.org was informed by a source Kawasaki Singapore’s order book is full for the foreseeable future with all units spoken for.

This compares against the 320,000 Thai baht (RM41,800) price for the ZX-4RR in Thailand and the SE version in that market is priced at 363,760 Thai baht (RM46,700). For Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour the Philippines, the ZX-4RR has a retail price of 499,000 PHP (RM41,274) while for Malaysia, distributor Modenas remains tight-lipped if the ZX-4RR will come to our shores.

For Singapore, with its very restrictive private vehicle ownership in the form of the COE, the ZX-4RR falls under the Class 2A licence category for motorcycles displacing 400 cc and below. With the very limited choice of 400 cc motorcycles in the Singapore market, the ZX-4RR represents the highest tech bike available in that category to riders on the island nation.

The ZX-4RR is the companion to the ZX-25R in Kawasaki’s small displacement sportsbike catalogue, complementing the ZX-10RR superbike, the ZX-6R super sports and the H2R hyper bike. Like the ZX-25R, the ZX-4RR is unique in its class for the use of an inline four-cylinder engine at the same time getting adjustable Showa suspension front and rear.

Displacing 399 cc with overhead cams and liquid-cooling, the ZX-4RR produces up to 77 PS in base trim. The ZX-4RR’s mill revs up to 15,000 rpm and the Ram-Air intake is fully pressurised, power rises to 80 PS. A six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch with chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel and the SE model comes equipped as standard with an up-and-down quickshifter.

The riding aids on the ZX-4RR has four ride modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider – as well as two power delivery modes. There is also three levels of traction control as well as a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD instrument panel with “Normal” and “Circuit” display modes.

For braking the ZX-4RR gets twin 290 mm diameter brake discs on the front wheel clamped by four-piston callipers while the rear gets a 220 mm disc with single-piston calliper and two-wheel ABS is standard. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the ZX-4R gets 120/70 rubber in front and a 160/60 rear tyre along with full LED lighting throughout, a 15-litre fuel tank, smartphone connectivity using Kawasaki’s Rideology app, 800 mm seat height and overall weight of 188 kg.

