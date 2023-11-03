myTukar opens two new branches in Sungai Petani and Tawau – new locations to inspect and sell your car

Posted in Local News / By Paul Tan / November 3 2023 8:03 pm

myTukar has opened two new branches in Sungai Petani, Kedah and Tawau, Sabah. Both branches will be able to do car inspections for you to sell your car, which means more convenience for you.

If you want to sell your car at the new Sungai Petani or Tawau branches, just fill in this form to book an appointment and you’re good to go.

The following are the addresses for the new branches:

myTukar Sungai Petani, Kedah (Google Maps)

39, Jalan Perdana Height 2/2,

Perdana Height,

Sungai Petani 08000

Kedah

myTukar Tawau, Sabah

Lot 14, Ground Floor, Boulevard

Mile 2 ½, Jalan Kuhara

Tawau 91000

Sabah

myTukar has grown from a shop lot at Glenmarie since its founding in 2017 to a sprawling network of over 2,600 registered dealerships, 10 retail centres, 23 inspection centres, five workshops and two refurbishment centres at present. In 2022, it achieved an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of 85%, coupled with an astounding 215% growth in its retail sector.

