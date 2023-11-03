No record of vehicle owners being jailed for breaking window tint rules – transport minister Anthony Loke

Transport minister Anthony Loke has said there is no record vehicle owners being jailed for violating window tint rules. In a report by NST, Loke said during yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat winding-up session that this matter was confirmed with the road transport department (JPJ).
He also addressed claims made on social media that those who did not comply with regulations on tinted windows will be jailed, clarifying that violators would first receive a compound. “From a legal perspective, if anyone fails to follow and comply with road regulations, they would be given a compound but can choose not to pay, whereby they can be brought to court,” said Loke.
“That’s the general procedure, not only on the use of tinted windows. I hope this explains to the public that the government has no intention of imprisoning vehicle owners if they misuse tinted windows,” he added.
Early last month, the JPJ reminded vehicle owners to comply with window tint regulations which are based on the percentage of permissible visible light transmission (VLT). At present, it is 70% for the front windscreen, 50% for the front side windows, and unlimited (0%) for the rear windows and rear windscreen.
The claims made on social media stem from the penalties imposed on motorists who do not adhere to these regulations, which is a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months for the first offence. For a second offence, the fine will be increased to RM4,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.
Of course, this would require the violator to be served a compound, not adhering to it and being hauled to court. Is it worth it considering the compound is only RM100 per window if you pay it within 15 days of being served? It goes up to RM150 if paid within 16-30 days and RM250 within 31-60 days of being served. Better yet, just follow the rules.
Comments
No record? OF course not! It was this joker minister that allowed owners to go up to zero VLT LEGALLY. So what can PDRM & JPJ do against these recalcitrant car owners when it is allowed now?
No Safety First at all!!!
Be grateful car windows tints had saved you from getting skin cancer and cataract
Be grateful you don’t get into an accident with these idiots because you can’t see the car in front of them and that idiot emergency brake you suddenly.
Then you really need to see a real doctor.
Stop tailgating the car in front of you otherwise we have to attend your wake tomorrow.
It is plain stupidity ,Ahlokekor.
Just increase the saman to Rm 1000.NO need send the ‘educated’ offenders to be near Ajibkor,to avoid Covid due to overcrowding.
Ahlokekor..no need give lenghty press conference.Either saman only or saman with jail sentence,simple.You got m,more urgent things to do,like rounding up mat rempits plus their bike loaner daddies, mogoking lorry drivers for overloading,zigzag rogue drivers etc.
It is plain stupidity from stupid minister Ahlokekor to allow super dark tint.
Yes, just too many cars with dark windows these day, make it easier for road bully & criminals hiding behind, I will not vote for this Government/Minister for supporting & approved this policies!
PATI cannot vote LOL
well, they should be jailed
I am sorry, this is just a fuss. 8 out of 10 cars on the road do not comply with the regulations. Even emergency services , civil service vehicles are not fully compliant. Don’t bother mentioning all the other VIP VVIP and VVVIP vehicles on the road.
Just go check JPJ staff carpark and guaranteed a few dozen violations already.
Of course none of them are jailed or even fined. Because under Tony 67, there’s absolutely no enforcement.
No enforcement on blackout tints. No enforcement on fancy number plates. No enforcement also on people driving with rear fog lights constantly turned on. No enforcement on excessively modified vehicles.
Kementerian yang mesra road bully..
Hello Donkey. Is it when you surf over to Paul Tan’s website to post comments, you never bother to read the news articles about JPJ enforcement operations like in the links below?
No wonder got people say can’t keep a donkey from being an ass.
paultan.org/2023/09/25/jpj-issues-14527-summonses-to-foreigners-caught-operating-a-vehicle-without-driving-licence-road-tax/
paultan.org/2023/09/25/jpj-to-conduct-large-scale-operation-to-check-on-commercial-vehicles-especially-sand-lorries-this-week/
paultan.org/2023/09/22/jpj-seizes-more-than-100-vehicles-operated-by-foreigners-in-kl-penang-and-melaka-in-ops-pewa/
paultan.org/2023/09/21/motorcycle-rider-who-rammed-jpj-roadblock-in-pd-injuring-officer-pleads-guilty-in-court-rm5k-fine/