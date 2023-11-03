No record of vehicle owners being jailed for breaking window tint rules – transport minister Anthony Loke

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 3 2023 9:52 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke has said there is no record vehicle owners being jailed for violating window tint rules. In a report by NST, Loke said during yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat winding-up session that this matter was confirmed with the road transport department (JPJ).

He also addressed claims made on social media that those who did not comply with regulations on tinted windows will be jailed, clarifying that violators would first receive a compound. “From a legal perspective, if anyone fails to follow and comply with road regulations, they would be given a compound but can choose not to pay, whereby they can be brought to court,” said Loke.

“That’s the general procedure, not only on the use of tinted windows. I hope this explains to the public that the government has no intention of imprisoning vehicle owners if they misuse tinted windows,” he added.

Early last month, the JPJ reminded vehicle owners to comply with window tint regulations which are based on the percentage of permissible visible light transmission (VLT). At present, it is 70% for the front windscreen, 50% for the front side windows, and unlimited (0%) for the rear windows and rear windscreen.

The claims made on social media stem from the penalties imposed on motorists who do not adhere to these regulations, which is a fine of RM2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months for the first offence. For a second offence, the fine will be increased to RM4,000 or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

Of course, this would require the violator to be served a compound, not adhering to it and being hauled to court. Is it worth it considering the compound is only RM100 per window if you pay it within 15 days of being served? It goes up to RM150 if paid within 16-30 days and RM250 within 31-60 days of being served. Better yet, just follow the rules.

