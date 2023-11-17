Malaysian five head to Valencia for FIM MiniGP finals

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 17 2023 12:14 pm

For the final round of the 2023 FIM MiniGP World Final in Valencia, Spain, five Malaysian racers will be competing on the international stage. They are Farish Hafiy, Emil Idzhar and Adi Putra in the 190 cc category while Qabil Irfan and Airel Marzuki will represent Malaysia in the 160 cc class.

Contendor Farres Putra is sidelined due to injury sustained in the Asia Talent Cup. The final round from November 21 to 23 at Circuit Rocardo Tormo is the championship decider and will determine who is crowned World MiniGP champion.

Veterans Farish, Emil and Adi are veterans in MiniGP, having previously competed in the 160 cc category and now moving up the age group to 190 cc. Meanwhile, this will be second time around for Qabil in 160 cc racing in Valencia while Airel gets his first international showing for FIM MiniGP.

“This is the third year Malaysia is competing in the FIM MiniGP,” said ZK Racing team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin, “the 190 cc category is new for this year so we don’t know yet who our strongest rider will be there. We hope their experience racing in the Asia Talent Cup will give them an advantage.”

The World MiniGP Final in Valencia last year saw Qabil score a best of fourth overall in the 160 cc rider’s championship, along with two third places in his race category. The MiniGP championship sees racers aged eight to 14 from Alpe Adria, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar, Spain, United States dan United Kingdom competing.

