In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2022 10:10 am / 1 comment

At the conclusion of the first round of the 2022 FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series, Terengganu boy Qabil Irfan (#14) tops the riders’ standings with 50 points after two races. He is followed by Ali Putra (#26) with 33 points and Akif Abdullah (#24) of Pulau Pinang with 30 points.

Meanwhile, the East Coast state of Terengganu saw another young racer top the SIC OHVale Junior Championship, Airel Marzuki (#8), who finished with weekend with 45 points in the pocket. Airel is being chased by Shariel Aqief (#9) of Selangor with 36 points and Qayyim Razin (#10) of Kuala Lumpur with 33 points.

Held at the SIC Kart track in Sepang, the weekend’s racing also saw the sole female competitor in the Junior Championship, 11-year old Fatihah Balqis (#13) from Pahang finish seventh in the standings with 18 points. The MiniGP Malaysia series is campaigned with Ohvale 160 cc MiniGP bikes with riders aged 11 to 14 while the Junior category for ages eight to 11 is run with 110 cc MiniGP machines.