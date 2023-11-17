Porsche upgrades Zuffenhausen production plant to make 718 EV Boxster, Cayman; motors for Macan EV

Posted in International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / November 17 2023 10:03 am

Porsche has commenced upgrades for its production plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany in preparation for the future manufacture of the upcoming battery-electric versions of the 718 models, the Boxster and the Cayman.

These will be produced on the same line that makes the brand’s combustion-engined two-door models, including the 911, and the construction work for the upgrades involve investment of around 250 million euros (RM1.27 billion).

Upgrades to the manufacturing plant see the production of two-door models now use the latest automated guided vehicles, with the aim of increasing production capacity and improving flexibility in the production process. Additional quality test benches have been included for vehicle assembly, along with additional logistics areas and a new high-bay rack.

The automated guided vehicles (AGVs) now employed for the production of two-door Porsche models have already been put into use for the manufacture of Taycan EV, and these AGVs will replace the traditional assembly line with a ‘Flexiline’ to enable a more varied production process, bringing the advantage of being able to produce a mix of vehicles with both combustion and electric powertrains on a single line.

On the logistics side, Porsche has been extending its within the body shop since 2022, with a new building being added to the site of the former Porsche Centre across from the Porsche Museum. Planned for completion in 2025, high-bay racks will extend over two floors and will supply the parts for the Taycan and other sports car models.

A new high-bay rack commenced service in September this year, and already supplies the entire assembly plant with a variety of components. The parts warehouse is fully automated and has a storage volume of 35,000 cubic metres, or equal to 40,650 storage spaces for pallets and containers, says Porsche.

Powertrain assembly at Zuffenhausen now also integrates the assembly of electric motors for the upcoming Macan EV, which is scheduled to begin rolling off the Leipzig production line in 2024. This plant also assembles the V8 combustion engines for the Panamera and Cayenne model lines, and has done since 2016.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.