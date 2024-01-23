Porsche Macan EV sketch teased ahead of reveal

Posted in Cars, Porsche / By Paul Tan / January 23 2024 4:47 pm

Porsche has teased the next generation Porsche Macan ahead of its reveal on January 25 2024. The teaser comes in the form of two sketches showing the front and rear end of the Macan.

Unlike the current Macan which is a regular ICE car, the new Macan will be electric. It’s built on the the PPE platform, and not the J1 platform that its EV sibling, the Taycan sits on. The PPE platform is co-developed with Audi, and it will be shared with the Q6 e-tron.

Battery capacity has now been confirmed by Porsche to be 100 kWh, or 95 kWh of usable capacity. The Macan employs 800-volt electrical architecture that supports up to 270 kW of DC charging. This way, a 10-80% state of charge is achieved in as little as 22 minutes. With its drag coefficient of 0.25, battery range will be more than 500 km on the WLTP test protocol across all variants, says Porsche.

Initially, the automaker says that two variants of the Macan EV will be offered at launch, these being an entry-level model and a top-of-the-range version, which could be the Macan 4 and Turbo. A third base variant with a single motor is likely to be offered later. We can expect the Turbo to have around 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 1,000 Nm. Power is transmitted to the wheels on the front and rear axles via a two-stage single-speed transmission.

Porsche says he Macan EV promises to be the sportiest offering in its segment, thanks to a performance rear axle that places the rear electric motor as far back as possible, shifting the weight balance to a 48:52 split. Meanwhile, certain variants will come with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, a fully-variable electronically-controlled rear differential, and for the first time, the packaging with the Performance rear end allows for the introduction of a rear-wheel steering system.

Porsche previously teased an official image of the car’s interior. The dash is rather similar to that on the new Panamera. Digital screens lead the way in visually, with up to three such units available for the Porsche Driver Experience console. The first is a 12.6-inch free-standing curved display for the instrument cluster, while the second is a centrally-positioned high-resolution, 10.9-inch touch display in full HD quality.

The third is an optional passenger display, also measuring 10.9 inches, and this can be used by the passenger to view content while the car is in motion without impacting the driver, courtesy of a special film covering that prevents any viewing of the panel from the driver’s seat.

What do you think of the new Macan’s move to being electric. Are you excited about it, or do you prefer to have an ICE Macan instead?

