Full closure of Semantan to KL slip road, starts Nov 25

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 24 2023 3:02 pm

Those who use the Sprint Highway daily, take note. DBKL has announced the full closure of the slip road from Semantan to KL. This is to facilitate the second phase construction of an elevated road in the area. The closure will be from tomorrow (November 25) till December 31, 2023.

As such, motorists from Bukit Damansara/Jalan Beringin passing by Persimpangan Setiabudi have to take Jalan Johar to head to KL city. Note that Jalan Johar will become a two-way road for this. For a clearer picture, look at the map below.

It’s a very congested area at the best of times, so this development won’t help with traffic – here’s hoping that works will be completed on schedule. Road users are advised to follow the signs and traffic police. It will take some time to get used to it for sure, so drive safe and be alert when in the area.

Click to enlarge map

