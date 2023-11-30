Audi Q8 e-tron 55, Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 EVs in Malaysia with Audi Assurance Package, until Dec 31

Audi Q8 e-tron 55, Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 EVs in Malaysia with Audi Assurance Package, until Dec 31

Audi Malaysia is now offering the Q8 e-tron 55 and Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 battery-electric SUVs with the Audi Assurance Package, as part of the ‘Your Perfect Q, Electrified’ campaign that is ongoing from now until December 31, 2023.

This brings an additional three years of manufacturer’s warranty and three years or 45,000 km of maintenance to the purchase of the Q8 e-tron 55 and Q8 Sportback e-tron 55, bringing the manufacturer’s warranty to a total of five years. As before, EVs from Audi Malaysia are covered by an eight-year, 160,000 km battery warranty, and come with five years of roadside assistance.

Officially launched in Malaysia in June this year, the Audi Q8 e-tron in both traditional SUV and Sportback bodystyles was offered from launch in advanced 50 quattro and S line 55 quattro powertrain variants, the latter being the variants applicable for the Audi Assurance Package here.

Audi Q8 e-tron 55, Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 EVs in Malaysia with Audi Assurance Package, until Dec 31

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

The S line 55 quattro variants get a 408 PS/664 Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain which propels the RM475,790 Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro (RM488,790 with the Audi Assurance Package) from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, fed by a 114 kWh (106 kWh usable) battery that offers up to 582 km of range.

Its coupé-roofed sibling, the RM485,790 Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro (RM498,790 with the Audi Assurance Package) with the same powertrain and battery gets slightly more range at 600 km.

In terms of charging capabilities for both the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron in S line 55 quattro guise, both take up to 170 kW DC charging, which yields a 0-80% state of charge in 31 minutes, while charging at 22 kW AC bringing a full charge in six hours. Check out the Malaysian launch report on the Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, here.

GALLERY: 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron S line 55 quattro

GALLERY: 2023 Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron advanced 50 quattro

