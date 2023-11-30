Foreigners no longer get free GoKL bus service

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 30 2023 10:31 am

Beginning December 1, foreigners will have to pay to ride the GoKL bus service in Kuala Lumpur city centre. Charges will be imposed in stages on GoKL routes 01 (Green), 02 (Purple), 03 (Red) and 04 (Blue).

Malaysian citizens and children under age 12 continue to ride GoKL for free. Payment for GoKL rides is cashless using Touch ‘n Go, QR code, credit or debit card.

For Malaysians riding GoKL buses using their MyKad with Touch ‘n Go function, the MyKad must be registered at registration counters set up at the KLCC bus stop, or the final terminals at Titiwangsa (Pekeliling) and Pasar Seni. Registration begins December 1 from 7 am to 7 pm with a two-hour break from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Additionally, from December 6, a registration counter for GoKL MyKad users will be open every Wednesday at City Hall lobby. Operating hours are from 9 am to 4 pm with a two-hour break for lunch.

