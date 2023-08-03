GoKL bus names changing from colours to numbers

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2023 2:59 pm / 2 comments

Commuters who take the GoKL free buses, take note. DBKL has announced that the GoKL route names will be changed from the original colours to a more conventional number system. The routes are unchanged, just the naming, and the change starts this month.

Green Line to GOKL 01 KLCC – Bukit Bintang (HIJAU)

Purple Line to GOKL 02 HAB Pasar Seni – Bukit Bintang (UNGU)

Red Line to GOKL 03 HAB Titiwangsa – KL Sentral (MERAH)

Blue Line to GOKL 04 HAB Titiwangsa – Bukit Bintang (BIRU)

Orange Line to GOKL 05 HAB Titiwangsa – MINDEF (OREN)

Pink Line to GOKL 06 PPR Pantai Ria – LRT Universiti (MERAH JAMBU)

Turquoise Line to GOKL 07 LRT Dato’ Keramat – Kelumpuk Bambu (Setiawangsa) (BIRU FIRUS)

Maroon Line to GOKL 08 KTM / MRT Kampung Batu – CHOW KIT (MERAH MANGGIS)

Chocolate Line to GOKL 09 LRT Sri Rampai – Sek 10 Wangsa Maju (COKLAT)

Parrot Green Line to GOKL 10 Terminal Maluri – Bandar Sri Permaisuri (HIJAU SERINDIT)

Grey Line to GOKL 11 MRT Maluri – Bandar Tun Razak (KELABU)

Cream Line to GOKL 12 Taman Fadason – MRT Sri Delima (KRIM)

Magenta Line to GOKL 13 MRT Jinjang – MATRADE (MERAH LEMBAYUNG)

The city council says that for now, the original colour names will be attached to the new numbered names (in brackets) to reduce confusion among commuters. IMO, it’s a good move, as with the growth of the GoKL network, the colours are getting a bit offbeat, and they might eventually run out of colours!

Also, numbers are more universal – we bet that not everyone would know that turquoise is called biru firus in BM, or that magenta is called merah lembayung. Then there’s Cream Line…

