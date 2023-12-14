SAE motorcycle lanes closed from Dec 14 to Jan 15

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 14 2023 3:05 pm

Motorcycle lane closures on the Shah Alam Expressway (SAE) from December 14, 2023 to January 15, 2024. Closures will be at KM 22.7 to KM 23.1 and KM 24.0 to KM 24.3 on the SAE east bound while KM 24.3 to KM 24.0 and KM 23.1 to KM 22.9 west bound.

Motorcycles will be diverted from the motorcycle lane to the emergency lane on the highway. This is to facilitate construction work on the interchange between SAE and West Coast Expressway (WCE) Taiping to Banting section.

Riders on the SAE are advised to exercise caution when encountering motorcycle lane diversions and to obey road signage and traffic officers posted at the diversions during this period. More information is available from the WCE website and info line 1700-81-6600 or 03-5633-7188.

