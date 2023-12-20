Tesla has highest accident rate of car brands in the US

Posted in International News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / December 20 2023 11:29 am

Tesla vehicles have the highest rate of accidents per 1,000 drivers in the United States, according to a report by LendingTree which cites insurance quote data from November 14, 2022 through November 14, 2023.

The analysis by LendingTree found that Tesla drivers were involved in 23.54 accidents per 1,000 drivers, with the brand’s figure followed by Ram, which recorded 22.76 accidents per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru, which recorded 20.90 accidents per 1,000 drivers, with other makes on the list recording less under 20 accidents per 1,000 drivers.

Meanwhile by the measure of rates of driving incidents by brand, Ram topped the list at 32.90 incidents per 1,000 drivers, followed by Tesla with 31.13 incidents per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru in third with 30.09 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

As for driving under the influence, BMW drivers topped the list of the highest DUI rate in the United States with 3.13 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, followed by Ram with 1.72 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru in third with 1.45 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.

The LendingTree analysis calculated the number of driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in every state of the US, and this category included accidents, DUIs (driving under the influence), speeding and citations.

The categories under citations included:

Carelessness or recklessness

Improper lane usage, improper passing and improper turning

No insurance or no license to operate a vehicle, or misrepresenting a license

Failure to yield to a car or pedestrian

Safety violations, following another vehicle closely and passing a bus

Not signaling

Hit-and-runs involving a bicycle or pedestrian

Having defective equipment or using the wrong road

Comprehensive, or other citations

Last week, Tesla was the subject of a recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US after the electric carmaker filed a submission with the agency to recall more than two million vehicles, going back all the way to the 2012 Model S.

The Autopilot suite of assistance systems provide steering, braking and acceleration support to the driver, subject to certain limited operation conditions.

“In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature,” the NHTSA said in its report.

Affected models include the 2012-2023 Model S produced between October 5, 2012 and December 7, 2023 as well as all model year 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, said Tesla.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.