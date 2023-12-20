Tesla has highest accident rate of car brands in the US

Tesla vehicles have the highest rate of accidents per 1,000 drivers in the United States, according to a report by LendingTree which cites insurance quote data from November 14, 2022 through November 14, 2023.
The analysis by LendingTree found that Tesla drivers were involved in 23.54 accidents per 1,000 drivers, with the brand’s figure followed by Ram, which recorded 22.76 accidents per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru, which recorded 20.90 accidents per 1,000 drivers, with other makes on the list recording less under 20 accidents per 1,000 drivers.
Meanwhile by the measure of rates of driving incidents by brand, Ram topped the list at 32.90 incidents per 1,000 drivers, followed by Tesla with 31.13 incidents per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru in third with 30.09 incidents per 1,000 drivers.
As for driving under the influence, BMW drivers topped the list of the highest DUI rate in the United States with 3.13 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, followed by Ram with 1.72 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, and Subaru in third with 1.45 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.
The LendingTree analysis calculated the number of driving incidents per 1,000 drivers in every state of the US, and this category included accidents, DUIs (driving under the influence), speeding and citations.
The categories under citations included:
- Carelessness or recklessness
- Improper lane usage, improper passing and improper turning
- No insurance or no license to operate a vehicle, or misrepresenting a license
- Failure to yield to a car or pedestrian
- Safety violations, following another vehicle closely and passing a bus
- Not signaling
- Hit-and-runs involving a bicycle or pedestrian
- Having defective equipment or using the wrong road
- Comprehensive, or other citations
Last week, Tesla was the subject of a recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US after the electric carmaker filed a submission with the agency to recall more than two million vehicles, going back all the way to the 2012 Model S.
The Autopilot suite of assistance systems provide steering, braking and acceleration support to the driver, subject to certain limited operation conditions.
“In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature,” the NHTSA said in its report.
Affected models include the 2012-2023 Model S produced between October 5, 2012 and December 7, 2023 as well as all model year 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, said Tesla.
Comments
As for driving under the influence, BMW drivers topped the list … (mind you its almost 2x of the 2nd place)
Guess now we know why BMW is the king for young rempit wannabe due to its priced cheaper than its competitor but with higher output.
Same goes to Mercedes drivers in Malaysia nowadays. Mercedes drivers are now acting lansi and somemore no signal to others lol. You think merc drivers behaving very nicely than others
No wonder EV sales free falling. Eksidens prone.
With great power comes great…
meanwhile Malaysia would be Tesla drivers want to use autopilot when the got their Tesla..
I understand why Ram is on the list. They are pickup trucks and vans; so the bad vehicle dynamics with crazy powertrains (and probably unwise drivers) are a recipe for disaster.
Why Subaru though? What makes them worse than the other Japanese brands? Does it involve some specific models, or the profile of the owners/drivers?
Malaysia next..lol
Watch WamBam TeslaCam @youtube, you will know how most of the accidents happened.
That’s the most bias way to evaluate this, as drivers only submit video if they weren’t in the wrong. Else they buried all the alibi to avoid being responsible.