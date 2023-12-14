Tesla issues Autopilot fix after recall of over 2 million vehicles in US, Canada – Model S, 3, X and Y affected

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / December 14 2023 11:26 am

Tesla has issued a free over-the-air (OTA) software update to fix Autopilot features that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found too easy for owners to misuse and abuse. The issue resulted in Tesla filing a recall with the NHTSA to recall over two million vehicles going back all the way to the 2012 Model S.

According to NHTSA documents, Tesla’s Autopilot suite includes Autosteer, which can provide steering, braking and acceleration support to the driver, subject to certain limited operation conditions.

The auto safety regulator deems Autosteer to be a SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous driving feature that requires the driver to remain alert to take over vehicle operation should conditions not be met for engagement.

“In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature,” the NHTSA said in its report.

Tesla says affected models include the 2012-2023 Model S produced between October 5, 2012 and December 7, 2023 as well as all model year 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles. The fix (software version 2023.44.30) is already being rolled out to affect vehicles equipped with Autopilot Hardware 3.0 or Autopilot Hardware 4.0 as of December 12, 2023.

Vehicles with Autopilot Hardware 3.0 but without an in-cabin camera and those equipped with Autopilot Hardware 2.5, Autopilot Hardware 2.0 or Autopilot Hardware 1.0 will get their own fix at a later date, the company noted.

“The remedy will incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous supervisory responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged. This recall affects only vehicles in the United States and Canada,” the electric vehicle (EV) maker said in a release.

