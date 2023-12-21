Merry Savings with Volkswagen – free merchandise with RM1,500 spend, only available on VW Cares app

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / December 21 2023 5:07 pm

Here’s a Christmas gift for VW owners. Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia is running the Merry Savings campaign that offers customers exclusive Volkswagen merchandise!

The first 200 customers who spend RM1,500 or more on parts and tyres will get a set of Volkswagen merchandise that includes a VW Tumblr and a toy car, which can be either the Beetle or the Kombi.

Parts and services that qualify for the gifts are tyres, windscreen washer, wipers, pollen filter, brake discs, brake pads, fuel additive, aircon service, walnut blasting service and vehicle sanitisation. These items are also entitled for a 20% discount.

The campaign is from now till December 31, and it’s based on the vehicle’s check-in date, so there’s still time to take advantage. Note that this promo is only available through the Volkswagen Cares app; likewise, redemption of the free merchandise can only be made via the app, from the dealership where the qualifying purchase was made. So download the Volkswagen Cares app if you haven’t already done so.

