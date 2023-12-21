Merry Savings with Volkswagen – free merchandise with RM1,500 spend, only available on VW Cares app

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By /

Merry Savings with Volkswagen – free merchandise with RM1,500 spend, only available on VW Cares app

Here’s a Christmas gift for VW owners. Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia is running the Merry Savings campaign that offers customers exclusive Volkswagen merchandise!

The first 200 customers who spend RM1,500 or more on parts and tyres will get a set of Volkswagen merchandise that includes a VW Tumblr and a toy car, which can be either the Beetle or the Kombi.

Parts and services that qualify for the gifts are tyres, windscreen washer, wipers, pollen filter, brake discs, brake pads, fuel additive, aircon service, walnut blasting service and vehicle sanitisation. These items are also entitled for a 20% discount.

The campaign is from now till December 31, and it’s based on the vehicle’s check-in date, so there’s still time to take advantage. Note that this promo is only available through the Volkswagen Cares app; likewise, redemption of the free merchandise can only be made via the app, from the dealership where the qualifying purchase was made. So download the Volkswagen Cares app if you haven’t already done so.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2023
Volkswagen Golf R 2023
Volkswagen Arteon 2023
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN
VOLKSWAGEN POLO
VOLKSWAGEN POLO
VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE
VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN
VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 