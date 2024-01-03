Perodua issues statement on Bezza “gula” viral post

Posted in Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / January 3 2024 9:52 pm

Following the circulation of a customer’s Facebook post regarding their recent purchase of a Perodua Bezza, carmaker Perodua has issued an official statement on the matter.

“Regarding the recent complaint made by a customer on her newly-purchased Perodua Bezza, we wish to notify the public that we have been in constant communication with her since October last year. Since then, we have taken several actions to resolve the matter, including by offering her a courtesy car and we have proposed to buy back her car,” the statement read.

“Perodua has also assured the customer that her case is being prioritised, and we hereby deny any allegation that no action has been taken to resolve the issue. A thorough investigation is underway regarding the issue and we will share the details in due time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding,” it concluded.

The gula, or sugar as mentioned in the customer’s Facebook post was in reference to a sugar-like foreign substance that was found in the engine of their vehicle, and that such substance resembling the foreign matter found is not used by Perodua, according to Perodua personnel as claimed by the vehicle owner.

