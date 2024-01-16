KTM announces extra ETS trains for Thaipusam, CNY

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 16 2024 9:48 am

KTM has announced extra ETS train services for Thaipusam – which is next week – and Chinese New Year, which falls in February. If you take the train back to your hometown, you skip the trouble of spending hours on the road, getting stuck in the jam.

Let’s start with Thaipusam. There are two extra trains from KL Sentral to Butterworth, both adding 630 seats. Train 9188 departs KL Sentral at 5pm on January 24 and 25 (you’ll reach Penang at 9.19 pm), while train 9187 departs Butterworth at 10am on the same two days for KL Sentral.

As for the KL-Padang Besar route, there are three trains in each direction over three days, January 26-28. Train 9286 departs KL Sentral at 5.05 pm whole train 9283 leaves Padang Besar for KL at 11am.

The extra trains for CNY are between KL Sentral and Ipoh, from February 7-13 – check the schedule above for details. Note that there are also limited stop express trains that take just two hours compared to the usual 2.5 hours. These trains stop at both KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur station, but not at all the other towns between KL and Ipoh.

Tickets for the extra ETS trains went on sale online yesterday – grab your seat ASAP.

