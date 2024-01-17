Proton’s Tanjong Malim plant visited by Uzbekistan ambassador – discussions on joint cooperation held

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / January 17 2024 11:36 am

Proton’s Tanjong Malim plant recently hosted a visit from His Excellency Karomidin Gadoev, ambassador of Uzbekistan, with the purpose of the visit being to explore opportunities for cooperation in the future.

Welcoming the ambassador’s entourage, which included representatives from the Uzbekistan embassy, were Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton and Tengku Zainudin Tengku Jafar, head of regulatory management at DRB-Hicom, along with other senior members of Proton’s senior management.

“Malaysia is a long-term and dependable friend of Uzbekistan, as we are connected by centuries-old trade and cultural ties, friendship, and spiritual closeness. In the last few years bilateral economic relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia are steadily developing,” said Karomidin after touring the Tanjong Malim plant.

“Currently 36 Malaysian companies are successfully operating in Uzbekistan, and there is one Uzbek company in Malaysia. By the end of 2024, three Malaysian companies will start their activities in our country and currently, negotiations with several Malaysian industry players on establishing joint investment projects are well underway,” he added.

Karomidin also said there is huge untapped potential between Uzbekistan and Malaysia in terms of bilateral economic relations, and that discussions were held during his visit on prospects of joint cooperation in the automotive industry that could potentially benefit both countries.

“Proton is always looking for partners to expand our reach being an international OEM is one of our brand pillars Therefore, we are thankful for the visit from the ambassador of Uzbekistan and his delegation and hope there will be some positive developments to report on in the future,” commented Roslan.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.