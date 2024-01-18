Government looking into possibility of introducing lemon law in Malaysia following recent complaints

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 18 2024 12:05 pm

According to a report by FMT, the government is reviewing and researching the possibility of introducing a lemon law. This was revealed by domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who added that an analysis of such a law in other countries was needed before it can be adapted for Malaysia.

Armizan said the government is looking into the idea of a lemon law following calls from the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) to introduce a legal remedy for consumers. This isn’t the first time the CAP has urged the government to do so, as it did the same back in 2019.

This topic was also brought up by then minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in 2022, whereby he said more than 1,000 cases involving new as well as used cars were taken to the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia from January to August two years ago.

Long before that, in 2014, the Malaysian Association of Standards Users (Standards Users) and the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) called on the government to implement a lemon law.

Lemon laws are a form of consumer protection. In essence, it requires cars under warranty that are found to be defective or unsafe to be fully repaired by the manufacturer. In the event the car is deemed to be irreparable after a reasonable number of repair attempts, the buyer can be offered a refund or replacement.

The scope of what’s covered by lemon laws vary depending on how they are implemented, but it generally covers defects that can significantly impact the functionality or safety of the car. Countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Singapore and the Philippines have already adopted some form of lemon law.

Armizan noted that Malaysia’s Consumer Protection Act 1999 did protect consumers from defective automobiles. “The act protects consumers regarding defective vehicles in several ways, although it is not explicitly a lemon law and does not offer specific remedies such as car buybacks for unrepairable defects. It provides various provisions that can be applied to address problems with faulty vehicles,” he explained.

Calls for a lemon law in Malaysia are nothing new, but a recent that caught the public’s attention via a viral social media post have reignited the push for such a law. Earlier this month, a buyer of a new Perodua Bezza shared her ordeal of being unable to use her vehicle for a considerable amount of time after it broke down eight hours after collecting her purchase.

