Nine KTMB stations in Klang Valley to be upgraded; adding Seremban Sentral station in RM170m project

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / January 19 2024 4:48 pm

Nine Keratapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) train stations in the Klang Valley will be upgraded, and a new station, Seremban Sentral will be added in Seremban, reports Bernama.

The upgrading of the nine stations, along with the construction of the new Seremban Sentral station is collectively expected to cost RM280 million, according to transport minister Anthony Loke. This upgrading project is to be carried out under the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project that involves KTMB Salak Selatan, Bangi, Pantai Dalam, Seri Setia, Batu Tiga, Padang Jawa, Klang, and Port Klang.

The project will start immediately with the construction of the Seremban Sentral station, and this is expected to be completed within 24 months, and will become a landmark within the city of Seremban, Loke said.

“This is the government’s commitment to continue providing facilities and good infrastructure in our rail system. It is a new direction of the government towards making public transport an important mode [of transport],” he said.

“I know many people are complaining that KTMB services are slow because the frequency is not high due to the track upgrade project going on, but this is only for the short term. The work has to be carried out,” the minister said.

The historical heritage of the Seremban Sentral station will be retained in the RM170 million project, Loke said, noting that it will integrate aspects of modernity with a unique Minangkabau concept with net zero emissions. “We can say it is a green station, [as] during the day it can save electricity because it uses sunlight and the energy can be recycled,” he added.

Meanwhile, the KVDT1 project has reached 97% completion, and is expected to be fully completed by the end of April this year, Loke said.

