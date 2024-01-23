B2 to full B bike license auto upgrade risky if rushed; kapchai and superbikes are two different things: PIMA

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 23 2024 12:07 pm

The proposal for an automatic upgrade of the B2 motorcycle license to a full B motorcycle license must be further scrutinised as it could have implications for the country’s road safety system, and many things must be taken into consideration before allowing the automatic upgrade of licenses for motorcyclists, Malaysian Driving Institute Association (PIMA) president Mat Aris Bakar said, according to the New Straits Times.

This includes the statistics of accidents involving motorcyclists and their discipline on the road, as based on statistics, two-wheeler occupants, both riders and pillion riders, make up the highest road fatalities, the PIMA president said.

“Furthermore, kapchai [underbone motorcycles] and superbikes [large engine capacity bikes] are two different things. To ride a superbike, it not only requires a [full] B license, but also additional skills and competency that one does not get when getting their B2 license. Safety needs to be front and centre of the consideration as the move can endanger the lives of those unfamiliar with the difference in [license] classes,” he said.

The move to automatically upgrade a motorcyclist’s B2-class license to a full B license could regress the country’s vehicle licensing system as it involves the competency of the rider, he said, adding that those who acquired their full B license through the automatic upgrade may not have their licenses recognised by foreign countries.

For the classification of motorcycle licenses in Malaysia, the B2 license is for license holders to operate motorcycles of up to 250 cc capacity, while the full B license allows the license holder to operate motorcycles with no upper limit restriction on engine capacity.

Yesterday, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that a rider’s age and the duration of being B2-licensed are among the factors which need to be considered before the proposal for the automatic upgrade to a full B license for motorcycles can be finalised.

Earlier this month, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the matter of automatically upgrading B2 licenses to full B licenses is still under review by the transport ministry, and later noted that the decision to automatically upgrade B2 license holders to a full B license is not straightforward because JSPT statistics show that the majority of road accidents involve individuals aged between 16 and 35.

The automatic upgrading of motorcycle licenses was first proposed in August last year, submitted by Superbikers Association Malaysia (SAM) president Datuk Abdul Halim Sulaiman. This submission proposed that holders of the B2 motorcycle licence with its 250 cc limit, be upgraded to the full class B license after three years, on the condition the B2 licence holder does not commit any serious traffic offences.

