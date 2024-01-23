B2 to full B bike license auto upgrade risky if rushed; kapchai and superbikes are two different things: PIMA

The proposal for an automatic upgrade of the B2 motorcycle license to a full B motorcycle license must be further scrutinised as it could have implications for the country’s road safety system, and many things must be taken into consideration before allowing the automatic upgrade of licenses for motorcyclists, Malaysian Driving Institute Association (PIMA) president Mat Aris Bakar said, according to the New Straits Times.
This includes the statistics of accidents involving motorcyclists and their discipline on the road, as based on statistics, two-wheeler occupants, both riders and pillion riders, make up the highest road fatalities, the PIMA president said.
“Furthermore, kapchai [underbone motorcycles] and superbikes [large engine capacity bikes] are two different things. To ride a superbike, it not only requires a [full] B license, but also additional skills and competency that one does not get when getting their B2 license. Safety needs to be front and centre of the consideration as the move can endanger the lives of those unfamiliar with the difference in [license] classes,” he said.
The move to automatically upgrade a motorcyclist’s B2-class license to a full B license could regress the country’s vehicle licensing system as it involves the competency of the rider, he said, adding that those who acquired their full B license through the automatic upgrade may not have their licenses recognised by foreign countries.
For the classification of motorcycle licenses in Malaysia, the B2 license is for license holders to operate motorcycles of up to 250 cc capacity, while the full B license allows the license holder to operate motorcycles with no upper limit restriction on engine capacity.
Yesterday, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that a rider’s age and the duration of being B2-licensed are among the factors which need to be considered before the proposal for the automatic upgrade to a full B license for motorcycles can be finalised.
Earlier this month, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the matter of automatically upgrading B2 licenses to full B licenses is still under review by the transport ministry, and later noted that the decision to automatically upgrade B2 license holders to a full B license is not straightforward because JSPT statistics show that the majority of road accidents involve individuals aged between 16 and 35.
The automatic upgrading of motorcycle licenses was first proposed in August last year, submitted by Superbikers Association Malaysia (SAM) president Datuk Abdul Halim Sulaiman. This submission proposed that holders of the B2 motorcycle licence with its 250 cc limit, be upgraded to the full class B license after three years, on the condition the B2 licence holder does not commit any serious traffic offences.
Comments
We have the B1 in existence, why not B2 auto upgrade to B1, than after number of years to B full.
Looks like Mat Rempit vs Hell’s Angels
Look at how fast those
High-class rempits
Add newcomers lg
Sendiri m@ti x ape
Jgn susahkan org
The actual risk here is the loss of revenue for the driving schools.
Stupid comment. Like saying i need a special license if drive a 1000HP Veyron compared to owners driving 66HP Axia… oh wai..
Betul tu! Baik jpj buat D2 sampai 1500cc, D1 sampai 3000cc & D full lantak ko la nak bawak jet pejuang ke rocket ke
Malaysian Driving Institute Association (PIMA) is trying to say that with the automatic upgrade, Driving Schools will lose another source of income and they disagree with that. no need to putar belit.
STOP PLACATING TO REMPITS, PUNISH THEM HARDER NOT REWARDING THEM FURTHER
Apologize in advance as I am not well verse with the bike license but shouldn’t the riders be well equip with the prerequisite first before riding a bike, insurance, road etiquette before moving to another level?
Yes we have all that (or do we)? But we usually leave our brains at home when we go for rides.
Mat rempit also upgrade to Mat rempuh, afterall it’s a free upgrade.
Better skip primary & secondary schools & go direct to university.
a Student just need to repeat Form 5 a few years, the student can auto upgrade to University. if the student continues to study a few years and extend his/her studies in the university for quite some time, automatic will upgrade from Bachelor Degree to Masters.
after 40 y.o and 10 years riding can change to B full
Mat rempit is coming for big bikes.
I strongly support PIMA feedback. Handling kapchai and superbike is different. There’s no shortcut.
Those who worry about giving mat rempits automatic upgrade B should not worry much. 1st those so called mat rempits if they could afford superbikes they would not have needed wait free B upgrades, for they would been able to afford to pay driving school already. 2nd, no superbike owner will just simply lend their bikes to those who have an inexperienced B licence owner. If u have superbike u r qualified. If u dun own one u r not qualified regardless if u a B license owner. 3rd never seen superbikes owner gang rempit in late nights. 4th nobody wants crash their superbikes coz its quite expensive to repair.
What competency? When I sat for B license just 5 years ago, I was in the same class as B2 students. We went through the same materials and the same practice sessions. The only differences were I was given a 500cc bike for practice and 1-2 less cones to maneuver around. I actually learned some essential riding skills on YouTube. What is PIMA talking about?
250 also got superbike right? B2 can ride also, amacam mau kira?
Most people who made their comment have never taken that B license course. That course is nothing really. Most is low speed handling of heavy, manual geared machine. Nothing got to do with high power manuver thing. Even small CC bikes is dangerously fast enough if ride carelessly. It is all about mentality & maturity. And we know maturity goes along with age. So, bring back class B1, auto upgrade after certain amount of age & experience (with B2 licence of course), then auto upgrade to B full after certain amount of age and experience. For those who do not know, people with money do not have any power limit once he have registered for B full course. Not even before passing the test. L license..