Ducati unveils racing livery for 2024 MotoGP, WSBK

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News, MotoGP, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 24 2024 11:36 am

Heading into the 2024 motorcycle racing season, Ducati Corse, the racing arm of the Borgo Panigale bike maker, has unveiled its race livery. With double champions and championships in the MotoGP and World Superbike (WSBK) championship, Ducati is looking to capitalise on its success of previous years.

The Ducati race teams were introduced to the public at the Madonna di Campiglio during the second edition of the “Campioni in Pista” event in northeast Italy. For the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Desmosedici GP in its 2024 race clothing was shown, sporting the iconic Ducati Red racing colour.

A fluorescent graphic detail is reminiscent of the curve in the Ducati logo. Racing MotoGP for Ducati is world champion Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia and his “1” plate, with team mate Enea Bastianini who had an injury plagued 2023 season.

Riding the Ducati Panigale V4R in WSBK for Aruba.IT Racing will be reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista, also carrying the “1” racing number, for the Ducati Lenovo Team. Now in his fourth season with Ducati, Bautista is accompanied by team mate Nicolo Beluga who won the 2023 World SuperSport Championship riding a Ducati Panigale V2.

During the event, the new Ducati Corse Sporting Director, Mauro Grassilli, was officially introduced. Racing action kicks off with the official Winter Test at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on February 6 to 8, which paultan.org will be covering to bring you the latest news.





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.