Peugeot e-2008 EV – Peugeot Malaysia teases electric SUV; 136 PS/260 Nm, 320 km range, coming soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Anthony Lim / January 24 2024 12:20 pm

In November, Stellantis announced that it would be taking over the sales and distribution of Peugeot vehicles from Bermaz, with the automotive group saying it would establish a new national sales company (NSC) in Malaysia to handle the brand – as well as other marques in its portfolio – in the first quarter of this year.

As part of that move, more locally-assembled (CKD) Peugeot models are set to come our way, with the 408 PHEV, e-2008 as well as the Landtrek already indicated last year as being inbound. A timely reminder of this comes in an Instagram reel posted by Peugeot Malaysia, essentially teasing the Peugeot e-2008, and in its facelifted form.

The impending market debut of the all-electric SUV – which made its global debut in 2019 – isn’t surprising. In late 2021, it was mentioned that the car was coming, set for a Q4 2022 debut through the outgoing brand custodian Bermaz, and a preview in May last year cemented that. Of course, it hasn’t made its way in yet, but surely will under the new brand management, with the only question being exactly when this year.

In its base form, the compact electric SUV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor rated at 134 hp (136 PS. or 100 kW) and 260 Nm of torque. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of around 10 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

The motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 50 kWh (46.2 kWh net), which offers the e-2008 a travel range of up to 320 km (WLTP standard) on the pre-FL and 340 km on the FL. The unit supports DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at a max rate of 100 kW, with 0-80% state of charge achieved in just 30 minutes. There’s also AC charging (Type 2 connection) at up to 11 kW, which requires about 4.5 hours for a full charge.

The preview example last year was a pre-facelift unit in GT trim, but the facelift introduces a new front end with redesigned headlights, front apron and grille, as seen in the teaser reel video. The SUV also gets new tail lights with the refresh. It’s not known what specification the eventual Malaysian market e-2008 will come in. All that is known is that it’s coming, and in its FL form, with the teaser reiterating that.

GALLERY: Peugeot e-2008 EV Malaysian preview in 2022, pre-facelift GT spec-trim

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.