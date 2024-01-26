2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II launched in Malaysia – SWB and EWB; from RM2.5-RM2.9 million

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Rolls-Royce / By Gerard Lye / January 26 2024 10:53 pm

More than six years after Malaysian launch of the eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom, the updated Series II has now been made landfall here. First announced globally in May 2022, the Phantom Series II is being offered here in two versions with prices starting from RM2.5 million exclusive of tax and any options.

The starting price tag is for the standard-wheelbase version, but if you need even more legroom in the rear, there’s the Extended variant which has an increased wheelbase of 3,772 mm compared to the SWB that has 3,552 mm between its wheels. The Phantom Extended Series II starts from RM2.9 million, which is RM400,000 more than SWB.

As with all Rolls-Royce models, personalisation options are seemingly endless if your bank account is filled enough. As a start, there are 44,000 colours for you to choose from, with the one pictured here being Tempest Grey.

The Phantom Series II is powered by a 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 that serves up 571 PS (563 hp or 420 kW) and 900 Nm of torque, with drive going to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. When urgency is preferred over wafting, the luxury palace on wheels will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds (SWB) or 5.4 seconds (EWB) on their way to a top speed of 250 km/h.

While the powertrain remains familiar, there are some slight design changes that may not be obvious at first glance. For starters, there’s a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon grille, which itself has been subtle reshaped to ensure the ‘RR Badge of Honour’ and Spirit of Ecstasy mascot appear more prominent when viewed from the front.

Other revisions involve the headlamps, which now sport an intricate laser-cut bezel to create a visual connection with the Starlight Headliner on the inside. Rolls-Royce has also expanded its catalogue to feature new wheels, including a 3D-effect, milled stainless-steel option with triangular facets – this can be ordered in a fully or part-polished finish.

Another option highlighted is a disc wheel for those who wish to “recall the romance” of 1920’s Rolls-Royce models. Look closely at the space between the wheels and you’ll also spot the what is referred to as a heavily undercut “waft line” that visually signals the marque’s famed “magic carpet ride” provided by self-levelling air suspension.

The British carmaker also welcomed the feedback of its clients who have previously requested for a darkened chrome grille surround as well as black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers, all of which may now be commissioned if you prefer a stealthy look.

Moving inside, you’ll find that the luxurious cabin looks almost unaltered, with one change being pointed out. For the person doing the driving, the steering wheel is now slightly thicker, which Rolls-Royce says provides “a more connected and immediate point for contact for the owner-driver.”

Stepping away from the physical changes, the Phantom Series II comes with Rolls-Royce Connected, which enables owners to send an address directly to the vehicle via Whispers, which is the brand’s “private members application.” If it sounds like a posher companion app, that’s because it is, with other available functions being telematics and the ability to book a service appointment.

“We are excited to celebrate the arrival of Phantom Series II to Malaysia. With its rich heritage and commanding design, a blank canvas for bespoke features, this pinnacle Rolls-Royce represents the epitome of timeless luxury, tailored to the discerning preferences of our distinguished clientele,” said Anas Zawawi Khalid, director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Kuala Lumpur.

Once again, the Phantom Series II in SWB form starts from RM2.5 million, with the starting price increasing to RM2.9 million if you want the EWB variant. With taxes and options, the final asking sum will undoubtedly shoot up considerably.

