Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in M’sia, RM460k

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 29 2024 9:12 am

Launched in 2022 as a limited edition, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is in Malaysia, priced at RM460,900. Of the 693 units produced, 630 base model and 63 designated Speciale Clienti for Lamborghini owners, only two units have been brought into the country and one is already sold.

Inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini comes with front mudguard, tank cover, belly pan and tail, new components, grille extractors, vents and air intakes mimicking the Sant’Agata Bolognese supercar. Carbon-fibre is used extensively on the special edition, with the fibre pattern and weave identical to the Huracan STO.

Additionally, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini’s forged rear wheel has an identical pattern to the wheel used on the Huracan STO, held on by a special titanium wheel nut designed by Lamborghini and not available for sale. As for the seat, Alcantra leather is used, adding to the unique look and feel of this special edition Streetfighter V4.

The centre tank cover is adorned with a metal plate showing the name of the model and the serial number of the bike. The number is also machined from solid in an aluminium insert on the ignition key and appears on the TFT dashboard during ignition, together with a celebratory animation showing the Ducati and Lamborghini badges and silhouette of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini.

Decked out in Verde Citrea/Arancio Dac, one of the specific colour combinations unique to the Huracán STO, the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini has Brembo discs and brake callipers in Arancio Dac, the latter with a contrasting black logo while the Öhlins stays and fork legs are black.

No others changes to the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, carrying a Desmosedici Stradale V4, displacing 1,103 cc, rated at 208 hp at 13,000 rpm with 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. In Malaysia, the 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is priced at RM141,900 while the Streetfighter V4S with electronic suspension goes for RM165,900.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.