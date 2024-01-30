Restoran Jejantas USJ R&R temp closure tonight

Restoran Jejantas USJ R&R temp closure tonight

Those who ply the Elite Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Restoran Jejantas USJ (southbound) will be temporarily closed from 10pm tonight (January 10) till 6am on tomorrow morning for maintenance works.

You can use the Dengkil R&R that’s not very far ahead – drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

Anyway, did you realise that this overhead facility at USJ is actually a ‘restoran jejantas’ like the one in Sungai Buloh? Neither did the commenters, who all expressed surprise. PLUS’ answer is that all overhead R&Rs are called Restoran Jejantas, just like the ones in Sg Buloh, Ayer Keroh and Penanti. The USJ facility, which has no F&B outlets, is a multipurpose hall that is available for rent.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

