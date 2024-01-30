Three Perak traffic police personnel detained over alleged traffic summons bribe involving British couple

Three traffic policemen have been arrested in connection with the recent case in which a policeman allegedly asked for a RM100 bribe from a British couple to settle a traffic summons issued for speeding.

In a statement earlier today, Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the three personnel, aged between 37 and 42, from the state’s traffic enforcement investigation department (JSPT) were arrested to assist in investigations.

He said all three have been remanded for three days from today (January 30) under Section 384 of the Penal Code, Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1988.

He added that the investigation papers have been taken over by Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit (USJT) and would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor once investigations are completed. Additionally, an internal investigation will be carried out by Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department.

In a video clip that went viral online, Chris and Marianne Fisher – known as the travelling husband-and-wife duo Tread the Globe – were shown being stopped by a traffic policeman for allegedly speeding downhill in their campervan along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, supposedly travelling at a speed of 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The officer then told the driver that they had the option to pay the RM300 for the summons he had issued at a police station, or alternatively pay RM100 on the spot.

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim

 

Comments

  • Ok 100 setel on Jan 30, 2024 at 5:49 pm

    What’s the punishment? Castrate the 3 rozzers?

  • ioma on Jan 30, 2024 at 5:50 pm

    The British couple should be really worried. God knows what charges they will get. Pick here.
    1. Illegal filming public servant on duty.
    2. Giving bribe
    3. Tarnishing good name (mencemar nama baik)

  • Malu lah polis malaysia on Jan 30, 2024 at 6:45 pm

    After police probe. DPP will give RM3.5k fine. Then they will be transferred to sabah or sarawak, after few months they will do the same thing, BEGGING.

    But after the police probe. They will turn head to the british couple, finding their fault. Ask them to report to nearest police station. There, they will do and ask all kind of shit to the British couple, until after this if any police officer asking bribe also the next tourist scared to filming or report it.

    I hope the British couple moved out from this country as soon as possible.

