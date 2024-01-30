Three Perak traffic police personnel detained over alleged traffic summons bribe involving British couple

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 30 2024 5:41 pm

Three traffic policemen have been arrested in connection with the recent case in which a policeman allegedly asked for a RM100 bribe from a British couple to settle a traffic summons issued for speeding.

In a statement earlier today, Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the three personnel, aged between 37 and 42, from the state’s traffic enforcement investigation department (JSPT) were arrested to assist in investigations.

He said all three have been remanded for three days from today (January 30) under Section 384 of the Penal Code, Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 233 of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1988.

There's a UK couple doing a van tour around the world. They're in Malaysia now. Baru kena saman dengan polis sebab speeding. Ada option nak bayar kat balai polis rm300 atau bayar RM100 kat polis on the spot. Taktau plak kita ada option ni. Source: https://t.co/lP19WjYs1j pic.twitter.com/lKU6NUM5XV — DoktorRezz 🇲🇾 (@doktorrezz) January 28, 2024

He added that the investigation papers have been taken over by Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit (USJT) and would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor once investigations are completed. Additionally, an internal investigation will be carried out by Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department.

In a video clip that went viral online, Chris and Marianne Fisher – known as the travelling husband-and-wife duo Tread the Globe – were shown being stopped by a traffic policeman for allegedly speeding downhill in their campervan along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, supposedly travelling at a speed of 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The officer then told the driver that they had the option to pay the RM300 for the summons he had issued at a police station, or alternatively pay RM100 on the spot.

