Police officer caught on camera offering tourists cheaper saman “option” – PDRM statement issued

Posted in Local News / By /

Police officer caught on camera offering tourists cheaper <em>saman</em> “option” – PDRM statement issued

Among the videos circulating in social media has been one of tourists from the United Kingdom encountering a traffic police stop, which has emerged to be an apparent instance of soliciting bribe, as shown in a video from Tread the Globe, a YouTube channel showcasing a couple who are caravan travellers.

The traffic stop was recorded on the couple’s occupant-facing camera in the vehicle, and the traffic police officer had informed the driver of the vehicle that an offence of speeding had been committed just prior to the traffic stop.

Informing the driver of the vehicle that a speed of 80 km/h was detected in a 60 km/h zone, the traffic police officer told the driver that the offence would incur a fine of RM300 which is to be paid at a police station, or pay RM100 on the spot.

A statement was issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) following the circulation of the video that was published on YouTube on January 28 as well as on other social media outlets.

The department has said that it has taken note of the recorded incident, and will be investigating the allegation in detail, and will not tolerate any misconduct by any of the force’s officers or personnel. The JSPT has also advised the public not to speculate, and those with information related to this incident are asked to contact the JSPT via phone at 03-2266 3356, or e-mail at [email protected] .

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • ioma on Jan 29, 2024 at 10:52 am

    With this video, who should be more worried? The police officer or the UK couple?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 19 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • UK van life on Jan 29, 2024 at 1:07 pm

      Immigration officers will stop them at the boarder, say that they are being arrested for bribing a police officer. They can either go to court and pay RM5000 or pay RM1000 on the spot. ;)

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • mika on Jan 29, 2024 at 1:42 pm

      Have been watching their videos ever since they entered Malaysia. They are probably more law abiding than Malaysian. Even when can’t pay for parking due to either no coupon available or unsupported payment on foreign car plate, they rather don’t park at all. They probably really thought they can pay on the spot! That is why the independent police conduct commission is desperately needed. In this incident, pressure from the public is important to ensure that the correct party is taken action upon. Last but not least, English pun koyak rabak… LOL.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 1
      Reply
    • PlainBS on Jan 29, 2024 at 5:22 pm

      When Polis did the crime is it for Polis to do the investigation? So where is MACC? Oh wait they are too busy going after political oppositions & businessmen

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Thespian on Jan 29, 2024 at 11:10 am

    They’re more embarassed that it happened to a foreigner from a rich country they admire and it got caught on camera, not the fact it actually happened.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Kea Was on Jan 29, 2024 at 11:14 am

    The Power or Malaysian habits and its partially ok attitude of 2% of the force if you believe cows can fly – well what to do when the PNipu says only others are the source of corruption.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ok 100 settle on Jan 29, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Cakap English seketul seketul tapi bab mintak wang punya smooth. Siap hulur tangan masuk tingkap

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Yeahsure on Jan 29, 2024 at 11:30 am

    Rotten to core.. Always be and always has been… We all been through this… Countless governments and parties came and went, and this particular problem is only getting worse… Fire, shame and prosecute, otherwise everyone is part of the problem

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • meladam on Jan 29, 2024 at 11:45 am

    sure mahal dah ni gonna spin and said it was one of the option to ease the process for foreigner

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • AntiRasuah on Jan 29, 2024 at 12:19 pm

    Would MACC invite this policeman for questioning ?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Eazy on Jan 29, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    I hope they don’t shift the narrative to blame the UK couple. They are regular visitors to our country (had their honeymoon in Langkawi).

    Having said that, they seem close with a couple who is associated with KL Polo Club, which means they do have a tiny bit of connection to the upper crust of Malaysian society.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on Jan 29, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    the british tourist thought it was a good deal. hahahhahaha….

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Casual reader on Jan 29, 2024 at 1:30 pm

    PH n PMX much advertised n propaganda fight against corruption rings hollow when all they do is go against political opponents while these civil service ones are swept under carpet. When their mates can escape from 47 bullets and not a single hit, he should have bought the lottery.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Zahid on Jan 29, 2024 at 5:25 pm

      They should make me a movie too like my boss. I am better than Neo in Matrix, I never kena a scratch.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Ruslan Bahari on Jan 29, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    If you are surprised by the video’s content and the behaviour of the police, thumbs up this comment.

    If you know this is common, thumbs down this comment.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 5
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 