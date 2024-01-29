Police officer caught on camera offering tourists cheaper saman “option” – PDRM statement issued

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 10:44 am

Among the videos circulating in social media has been one of tourists from the United Kingdom encountering a traffic police stop, which has emerged to be an apparent instance of soliciting bribe, as shown in a video from Tread the Globe, a YouTube channel showcasing a couple who are caravan travellers.

The traffic stop was recorded on the couple’s occupant-facing camera in the vehicle, and the traffic police officer had informed the driver of the vehicle that an offence of speeding had been committed just prior to the traffic stop.

Informing the driver of the vehicle that a speed of 80 km/h was detected in a 60 km/h zone, the traffic police officer told the driver that the offence would incur a fine of RM300 which is to be paid at a police station, or pay RM100 on the spot.

There's a UK couple doing a van tour around the world. They're in Malaysia now. Baru kena saman dengan polis sebab speeding. Ada option nak bayar kat balai polis rm300 atau bayar RM100 kat polis on the spot. Taktau plak kita ada option ni. Source: https://t.co/lP19WjYs1j pic.twitter.com/lKU6NUM5XV — DoktorRezz 🇲🇾 (@doktorrezz) January 28, 2024

A statement was issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) following the circulation of the video that was published on YouTube on January 28 as well as on other social media outlets.

The department has said that it has taken note of the recorded incident, and will be investigating the allegation in detail, and will not tolerate any misconduct by any of the force’s officers or personnel. The JSPT has also advised the public not to speculate, and those with information related to this incident are asked to contact the JSPT via phone at 03-2266 3356, or e-mail at [email protected] .

