Police looking for British couple who settled on-the-spot traffic summons to help with investigations

The police are trying to locate the British couple whose camper-van was recently stopped for speeding by a traffic policeman, who apparently issued and then offered to settle the traffic summons for the offence. The cops say that this is to determine some facts as it proceeds with an investigation on the matter, The Star reports.
Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusof Hassan Basri said the matter is being investigated by the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT).
“The matter has been referred to the Bukit Aman police. Bukit Aman needs to determine where the incident occurred, whether in Kelantan, Pahang, or Perak. They also need to identify the time, date and the policeman involved. If it is in Perak, we will investigate the matter,” he said, adding that the couple are believed to have since travelled on to a neighbouring country.
In a video clip that has since gone viral on social media, Chris and Marianne Fisher – known as the travelling husband-and-wife duo Tread the Globe – were shown being stopped by a traffic policeman for allegedly speeding, with the vehicle being detected travelling at a speed of 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
There's a UK couple doing a van tour around the world. They're in Malaysia now.
Baru kena saman dengan polis sebab speeding. Ada option nak bayar kat balai polis rm300 atau bayar RM100 kat polis on the spot.
Taktau plak kita ada option ni.
Source: https://t.co/lP19WjYs1j pic.twitter.com/lKU6NUM5XV
— DoktorRezz 🇲🇾 (@doktorrezz) January 28, 2024
The officer then told the driver that they had the option to pay a RM300 summons at a police station, or alternatively pay RM100 on the spot. The couple were believed to have been stopped along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands while heading downhill.
Mohd Yusof said a similar case occurred along the North-South Expressway earlier this month, involving a Japanese citizen, who is a Malaysia My Second Home visa holder. Investigations into that case resulted in a highway patrol unit policeman being arrested.
The incident is said to have occurred on January 9, when the Japanese woman, Kumiko Maeda, was stopped by a policeman for allegedly speeding. Speaking during a press conference held at the Kampar MCA office last week, Maeda said that the policeman had informed her to pay a RM2,000 summons at the Slim River police station or pay RM1,000 on the spot.
He then allegedly told her she could do an online bank transfer or pay via e-wallet. After Maeda had logged in to her banking mobile app, the policeman took the phone and transferred RM800 into his bank account. The case is currently being investigated by the Muallim district police.
Comments
The PoWar of Malaysian authorities a wrong can be made right just by talking.
Why ? Police mau pay for their expenses in Malaysia for staying for investigation?
Japan and Uk tourist welcome to boleh land
These incidents are just the tip of the iceberg
thousands of incidents daily of policemen soliciting bribes
just ask any foreigners driving here.
And it is not just traffic policemen
just look at dodgy convenience stores with just mineral waters on the shelf popping up all over the country, or “tapak kaki” massage parlors. All protected by bribes to local policemen.
Malaysia Police force really sickening. This type of KOPI money seem like a culture and it practices for many many years and it will never ending.
Tanpa segan silu sez the rozzer
Camper van couple, please release another video with the rozzer’s face unblurred
Why do we sound surprised? Duit Kopi has been around since it was really Duit Kopi.
cilaka!!. malu…memalukan. take him off the force please. he lost his eligibility to be in the force.
Produk kebanggaan negara tercinta
Kita dijajah British beratus tahun siap rompak hasil bumi kita so apa salahnya kita ambik balik sikit
Education minister, please make the English subject a compulsory credit pass in spm before accepting them into gomen service so our rozzers can properly articulate their intent to extort tourists
Hope police will not divert from the main suspect and instead going to charge the victims for giving a bribe.
Also curious what the police meant when said “If it is in Perak, we will investigate the matter”. If not in Perak, how?
The fault is also you as the driver. I used to be blackmail by police or JPJ telling me if summons RM300 so you can kowtow RM50 or RM100. You see like areal deal like? No, I insist them to write and give me the summons. If I have to pay RM300 summon to G, it is ok because it will be used to build schools or any other infrastructures instead of that seem to be like a savings but when to a rough officer. So please,insist on real summons. It is what you can control,and don’t blame others. We have the power.