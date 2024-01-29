Police looking for British couple who settled on-the-spot traffic summons to help with investigations

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 29 2024 1:54 pm

The police are trying to locate the British couple whose camper-van was recently stopped for speeding by a traffic policeman, who apparently issued and then offered to settle the traffic summons for the offence. The cops say that this is to determine some facts as it proceeds with an investigation on the matter, The Star reports.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusof Hassan Basri said the matter is being investigated by the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT).

“The matter has been referred to the Bukit Aman police. Bukit Aman needs to determine where the incident occurred, whether in Kelantan, Pahang, or Perak. They also need to identify the time, date and the policeman involved. If it is in Perak, we will investigate the matter,” he said, adding that the couple are believed to have since travelled on to a neighbouring country.

In a video clip that has since gone viral on social media, Chris and Marianne Fisher – known as the travelling husband-and-wife duo Tread the Globe – were shown being stopped by a traffic policeman for allegedly speeding, with the vehicle being detected travelling at a speed of 80 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

There's a UK couple doing a van tour around the world. They're in Malaysia now. Baru kena saman dengan polis sebab speeding. Ada option nak bayar kat balai polis rm300 atau bayar RM100 kat polis on the spot. Taktau plak kita ada option ni. Source: https://t.co/lP19WjYs1j pic.twitter.com/lKU6NUM5XV — DoktorRezz 🇲🇾 (@doktorrezz) January 28, 2024

The officer then told the driver that they had the option to pay a RM300 summons at a police station, or alternatively pay RM100 on the spot. The couple were believed to have been stopped along Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands while heading downhill.

Mohd Yusof said a similar case occurred along the North-South Expressway earlier this month, involving a Japanese citizen, who is a Malaysia My Second Home visa holder. Investigations into that case resulted in a highway patrol unit policeman being arrested.

The incident is said to have occurred on January 9, when the Japanese woman, Kumiko Maeda, was stopped by a policeman for allegedly speeding. Speaking during a press conference held at the Kampar MCA office last week, Maeda said that the policeman had informed her to pay a RM2,000 summons at the Slim River police station or pay RM1,000 on the spot.

He then allegedly told her she could do an online bank transfer or pay via e-wallet. After Maeda had logged in to her banking mobile app, the policeman took the phone and transferred RM800 into his bank account. The case is currently being investigated by the Muallim district police.

